Boston, MA

Sons of Boston worker indicted in investigation into stabbing death of Marine veteran

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Luhfo_0gBbG8D200

BOSTON — A Sons of Boston worker has been indicted in connection with an investigation into the stabbing death of a Marine veteran outside the Union Street bar.

Alisha Dumeer, 34, of Everett, is slated to be arraigned on June 30 on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder in the death of 23-year-old Daniel Martinez, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Hayden noted that details of the charges will be released at arraignment.

Alvaro Larramma, 38, was working as a bouncer at the bar on the evening of March 19 when he allegedly stabbed Martinez in the chest. Martinez was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Larramma has since been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with Martinez’s death. He also faces charges that stem from an assault involving a bar patron on March 6.

In a statement, Hayden said, “This is a case that not only involves the fatal stabbing of Mr. Martinez but also the actions of people, including these two defendants, immediately after that stabbing. Our investigation is continuing and if additional charges are warranted, they will be pursued.”.

Martinez, a Chicago native, was in town visiting friends for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Boston Licensing Board, in a unanimous vote in April, voted to indefinitely suspend the liquor license of the Sons of Boston.

Martinez’s family also announced plans to sue the bar.

