Tips for navigating dating online post Pandemic

BOSTON — Dating, like most forms of socializing, took a hit during the pandemic.

Classes, parties and dates became online affairs, but as schools reopened and social events slowly restarted, dating was left behind.

It seems to have become harder to find your match even with the wide net cast by online dating services like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge. These apps give nearly unlimited access to singles in your area, but quantity doesn’t necessarily equate to quality.

Elizabeth Hopkins spoke with author and life and manifestation coach Kathleen Cameron about the law of attraction and how it applies to the seemingly hopeless task of finding love online.

According to Cameron, “the key is to start from within.”

