Two arrested on harassment and weapons charges in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people were arrested in Ithaca earlier this week on charges of harassment and attempted assault, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

At approximately 7:18 p.m. on June 13, 2022, officers responded to a complaint involving a weapon assault on the 300 block of Elmira Road.

While at the scene, police say that Zhyana Masker allegedly sprayed the victim with pepper spray. Shortly after, Jacole Morris, the second defendant, allegedly pointed a BB gun shaped and marked to appear as a Glock 17 handgun at the victim and later struck them in the back of the head. Both suspects were arrested at the scene.

According to IPD, The victim did not sustain any life threatening injuries.

Masker was charged with Harassment in the 2nd degree. Morris was charged with Attempted Assault in the 3rd degree. Both the defendants were released on their own recognizance.

Any witnesses of this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means

Police Dispatch: 607 272-3245

Police Administration: 607 272-9973

Police Tipline: 607 330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

