ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Two arrested on harassment and weapons charges in Ithaca

By Jack McShane
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtRvz_0gBbFVDT00

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people were arrested in Ithaca earlier this week on charges of harassment and attempted assault, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

At approximately 7:18 p.m. on June 13, 2022, officers responded to a complaint involving a weapon assault on the 300 block of Elmira Road.

While at the scene, police say that Zhyana Masker allegedly sprayed the victim with pepper spray. Shortly after, Jacole Morris, the second defendant, allegedly pointed a BB gun shaped and marked to appear as a Glock 17 handgun at the victim and later struck them in the back of the head. Both suspects were arrested at the scene.

According to IPD, The victim did not sustain any life threatening injuries.

BB gun incident in Ithaca

Masker was charged with Harassment in the 2nd degree. Morris was charged with Attempted Assault in the 3rd degree. Both the defendants were released on their own recognizance.

Any witnesses of this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means
Police Dispatch: 607 272-3245
Police Administration: 607 272-9973
Police Tipline: 607 330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for early morning homicide

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead and another is in custody after shots rang out in Elmira Saturday morning. According to Police, Taiwan L. Dennard, 42, was arrested following an incident around 3 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at 424 W. Clinton St. in Elmira. Calls came to police saying that gunshots were being […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Three arrested in Cayuga Heights traffic stop

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — A traffic stop in Cayuga Heights leads to three arrests. Police pulled over a vehicle around 12:30 PM today on Cayuga Heights Road. They found four suspects said to be involved in a theft. One of the suspects got away. Authorities say there’s no...
CAYUGA, NY
localsyr.com

State Police seek assistance identifying man

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are requesting help in identifying a man wanted for questioning after he allegedly stole $187.00 worth of merchandise on June 9, 2022, from the Walmart in Central Square. Police are looking for a white man, wearing blue jeans, a batman t-shirt, and a...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
whcuradio.com

Woman charged with vehicular assault in Tioga County

APALACHIN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An aggravated vehicular assault charge in Tioga County. State Police arrested 63-year-old Candy Barklow of Apalachin yesterday. Officials say on June 6th, Barklow hit a man working in his front lawn and fled the scene. The man was transported to Wilson Medical Center with serious injuries. Troopers later learned Barklow was arrested by Vestal Police for D.W.I. about a half hour after hitting the man with her vehicle.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for Driving Impaired by Drugs

On June 15, 2022 at 4:49pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Katelyn K. Carlsen-Veeder, age 22 of Seneca Falls, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. The arrest stems from a complaint at a local business of Carlsen-Veeder acting suspicious. Police responded and located Carlsen-Veeder operating a motor vehicle on Rumsey Street. Through an investigation, it was determined that Carlsen-Veeder was under the influence of a drug while driving.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Stolen Car Leads to Foot Chase in Bath

Penn Yan police arrested a village resident after he was found driving a stolen vehicle and gave authorities a foot chase. Police say they arrested Clayton Brown just after 2:00p on Friday after Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies saw him operating the stolen vehicle in the Village of Bath. When Penn Yan Police went to Bath to take custody of Brown, he briefly fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended and taken to Yates County Jail to await arraignment.
BATH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ipd#272 9973 Police Tipline#Nexstar Media Inc
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident

Ithaca Police are investigating a shots fired complaint that occurred Monday night at around 9 o’clock. Investigators say they didn’t learn about the incident until Tuesday afternoon after a resident reported they were walking with another person near the intersection of South Albany and Wood streets when someone in a dark-colored Honda SUV drove by and fired a gun at the two. One of the pedestrians was struck in the arm by what is believed to have been a BB gun. No injuries were reported.
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1

Steuben County woman arrested for DWAI drugs

Police took an Arkport woman into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caitlin S. Jones, 33, of Arkport for driving while ability impaired by drugs. The charges stem from a previous traffic stop and Jones failing to show up...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1

State Police arrest a Newark woman on warrant charges

Police say a Newark woman was taken into custody on warrant charges. According to a news release, State Police in Lyons arrested Alexandrea M. Wilson, 24, of Newark on a warrant for criminal possession and harassment. Wilson was transported to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment. Get the latest headlines...
NEWARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whcuradio.com

IPD arrest man who refused to leave Ithaca building

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for witnesses after a man reportedly refused to leave a building on West State Street. Police describe Noe Escobar as irate when officers approached him around 2:45 Monday afternoon. They say he was threatening staff and acting disorderly toward officers. Escobar eventually left the building, but police say he became more aggressive outside by pushing and shoving officers on scene.
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1

Traffic stop leads to DWI arrest in Victor

Police arrested a Victor man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason A. Bayer, 43, of Victor for driving while intoxicated. Bayer was initially stopped for an inadequate brake light. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Bayer had been driving...
VICTOR, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested on Warrant

On 6/14/2022 at 10:35 PM the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Nathan E. Lewis, age 31, of Waterloo for two bench warrants for Failure to Appear. The warrants were issued in 2021 when Lewis failed to appear on two separate occasions on drug related charges. Lewis was transported to the Seneca County Jail to await arraignment.
WATERLOO, NY
WOLF

Laceyville woman arrested on charges of alleged theft of $80K from elderly man

LACEYVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — In announcing the arrest of Sara Jane Brown for the alleged theft of tens of thousands of dollars from her neighbor and landlord, District Attorney Joe Peters stated, "It is ironic that June 15, 2022 was World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and earlier this month, my office charged that over a four year period Sara Brown took advantage of her relationship and the trust placed in her by Kenneth Bitler, age 71, to steal approximately $80,000 from his accounts."
LACEYVILLE, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy