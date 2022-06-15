ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Recalling Almost 3 Million Vehicles For Rollaway Risk

By Chris Bruce
 3 days ago
Ford is recalling 2,925,968 vehicles in the United States over a bushing attaching the shift cable to the transmission that can fail and prevent the shifter from moving into the intended gear position. The automaker is aware of 6 incidents alleging property damage, 4 cases of alleged injuries, and 1,630 warranty...

#Vehicles#Ford C Max#Ford Dealers#Ford Escape#Ford Fusion#Ford Edge
