Bills DT Ed Oliver thinks that the addition of OLB Von Miller will help free himself up on the defensive line. “I will play on the other side, you all go over there and block him, I will go on the other side. It will be good not only for me but the defense as a whole. He is a big time player so they will key in on him and it will take attention off me. It will help me,” Oliver said, via Brian Chojnacki of WGRZ.com.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO