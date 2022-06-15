ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, GA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baldwin, Barrow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Clarke, Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-15 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baldwin, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Chatham, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Bryan; Bulloch; Burke; Candler; Chatham; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Hancock; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Laurens; Liberty; Long; McIntosh; Montgomery; Richmond; Screven; Tattnall; Toombs; Treutlen; Washington; Wheeler; Wilkinson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 387 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALDWIN BRYAN BULLOCH BURKE CANDLER CHATHAM EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS GLASCOCK HANCOCK JEFFERSON JENKINS JOHNSON LAURENS LIBERTY LONG MCINTOSH MONTGOMERY RICHMOND SCREVEN TATTNALL TOOMBS TREUTLEN WASHINGTON WHEELER WILKINSON
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 104 to 109 in the afternoon. Not much relief at night as low temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Jones, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Jasper; Jones; Monroe The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Monroe County in central Georgia Northern Jones County in central Georgia Southeastern Jasper County in central Georgia * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 645 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Round Oak, or 9 miles northwest of Gray, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Forsyth, Bradley, Bolingbroke, Wayside, Hillsboro, Dames Ferry, Berner, Round Oak, Juliette, Plant Scherer and Jarrell Plantation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina Southeastern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 257 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Easley, or near Liberty, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Easley, Powdersville, Piedmont, Liberty and Norris. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

