Chicago man carjacked 77-year-old woman, beat up another woman: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking a 77-year-old woman in Fuller Park and then beating another woman...

Comments / 47

freedoms heartbeat
2d ago

And for what to get a 10 minute joyride I realize most of these kids didn’t have parents but the levels of stupidity they are showing results from demonic possession! The conjuring is happening in the streets if you don’t shoot these people you’re probably going to shoot or beat you it’s that simple! They should have built 10 new presents for all of these offenders by now but they don’t want to do their jobs they just keep letting these people out of jail unfortunately the justice system is as much to blame as these offenders are! No one is holding anyone accountable and everyone is pointing the finger at everyone but themselves… actually probably the best time in Chicago to be a criminal since the John Gotti days..

nom de plume
2d ago

This mutt is probably already out doing more evil stuff given how much the state’s attorney office treats criminals like victims.

Linda Morgan
3d ago

Justice Would ARRESTED,CONVICTED, SENTENCED TO PRISON!

