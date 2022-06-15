ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Bukacek presumptive winner of Republican PSC primary

By AMANDA EGGERT Montana Free Press
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

Flathead Valley physician Ann “Annie” Bukacek is the presumptive winner of the Republican primary in the race for a seat on Montana’s Public Service Commission, the five-member board that regulates monopoly power, garbage, water and telecommunications utilities.

The GOP primary for the District 5 seat, which encompasses Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark and Teton Counties, was hotly contested, with three of the four candidates receiving between 29% and 32% of the vote.

The count as of Tuesday afternoon, which includes provisional ballots and select electronic and absentee ballots that were subject to a June 8 deadline, puts termed-out Kalispell legislator Derek Skees behind Bukacek by 87 votes. Though her lead has grown by 13 votes since last Friday’s count, the margin is still tight enough — within half of 1% — that the secretary of state, which administers Montana elections, has flagged it as being one of just three primary races that could be eligible for a recount.

It’s unknown if Skees plans to pursue a recount, and Bukacek told Montana Free Press in a Tuesday morning text message that she’s not ready to declare victory.

“While I am of course pleased that I held my lead for PSC 5, I will not claim the victory until the Secretary of State website removes the red flagged potential recount,” Bukacek said, adding that Skees has not contacted her to concede the race.

Skees did not return multiple requests for comment from MTFP, and neither his campaign Facebook page nor his campaign website has been updated in the week since the June 7 primary.

If Skees were to pursue a recount, he would be required to post a bond with the clerk and recorder of his home county — Flathead — to cover the estimated cost of the effort. He has five days from the official state canvas to do so. The state canvas is currently scheduled for June 28, according to secretary of state spokesperson Richie Melby.

The third-place candidate, Joe Dooling of Helena, conceded the race to Bukacek on June 8. The winner of the GOP primary will face retired Whitefish executive John Repke, who won the Democratic primary for the District 5 seat, in the general election on Nov. 8.

Comments / 2

Related
montanarightnow.com

2 former Montana governors discuss constitution, shape of democracy

Two former Montana governors on opposite sides of the political spectrum brought down the closing curtain of the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitutional Convention, urging respectful dialogue in times intense discourse. Former GOP Gov. Marc Racicot and former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday discussed “Hope and Vision for...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Justices Deny Sweeping Recusal Request in Montana Supreme Court Districting Case

A unanimous Montana Supreme Court has shot down an argument by state attorneys that all sitting justices should recuse themselves from a case about an effort to switch the court from statewide to district-based elections. State attorneys working under Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen, representing Republican Secretary of State Christi...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana receives major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden

HELENA, Mont. - Montana has received a major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden in response to devastating flooding across portions of the state. On Wednesday, the state submitted a request to the president for an expedited presidential major disaster declaration. The declaration will provide federal aid to supplement state...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
City
Whitefish, MT
Montana State
Montana Elections
Kalispell, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Government
City
Helena, MT
Kalispell, MT
Elections
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Government
KULR8

Montana Requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte today announced the state has submitted a request to President Joe Biden for an expedited presidential major disaster declaration due to devastating flooding across portions of the state of Montana. “On Tuesday, we began working with FEMA to pursue an expedited presidential major...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gianforte left country before Montana flood crisis

MISSOULA, Mont. — Since flooding began in southern and central Montana, people have noticed the absence of Gov. Greg Gianforte. Although he's used social media for updates and communication, Gianforte has not been seen in person. His office has been tight-lipped on his whereabouts. NBC Montana asked the governor's...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psc#Republicans#Election Local#Republican Primary#Flathead Valley#Public Service Commission#Gop#Teton Counties#State#Montana Free Press#Psc 5#Mtfp
The Moose 95.1 FM

Black Pioneers in Montana: The Stories You Didn’t Hear in School

June 19th we celebrate "Juneteenth" when African-Americans learned of their emancipation. I feel like many Montanans are painfully unaware of the history of black pioneers that came to our own state. Sure, you're probably familiar with Mary Fields, aka "Stagecoach Mary" who lived in the Cascade area from the 1890s to 1914 and was a strong woman who feared no man, but there are so many more.
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,078 Cases, Six Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 283,054 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,078 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,340 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,492,127 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 566,822...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Where in the World is Montana’s Governor?

UPDATE 3:49 pm At 1:18 pm Wednesday the Governor's Office sent a release that stated,. Governor Gianforte left the country late last week on a long-scheduled personal trip with the first lady. He is returning early and as quickly as possible. Original article below. I've hesitated to write this article...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
montanarightnow.com

How marriage rates have changed in Montana

Compiled data on marriage rates in Montana using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Hunters: Leap on Leftover Licenses Starting Monday

It will take some online submissions. Maybe not your favorite, but it could be worth the effort. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that drawings for some of their surplus licenses for deer and elk will begin this Monday, June 20 and continue through . More will be made available for other species starting August 9. Hopefully a system that was enacted two years will make this an easier process to at least get in the drawings.
MONTANA STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Missoula emergency management teams predict fast, rising river levels

MISSOULA, Mont. - With flooding impacting river levels across Montana, especially with warm temperatures moving in and some of us looking to cool off. Missoula Office of Emergency Management Director, Adriane Beck shares, that for us here in western Montana, the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers are running very high right now with flooding waters coming in from Deer Lodge, with warm temperatures potentially adding to those water levels.
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Which Of These Would You Rather See In Montana? Just Pick One.

Montanans are well aware of the high cost of, well, everything these days. We've all seen housing prices increase, whether it's homes that most people can't afford or rent that we can't afford either. Of course, don't forget that we're paying 5 dollars a gallon for gas, and a trip to the grocery store costs more than it ever has.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy