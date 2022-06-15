ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Charter objections sink budget vote, save ban on nip bottles at Pittsfield city council meeting

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWard 2 councilor Charles Kronick embraced the nuclear option while considering the almost $189 million proposed fiscal year 2023 budget — much to the chagrin of council president Peter Marchetti and a visibly upset at-large councilor Earl Persip. “On the motion to approve, is there any debate or...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Commends Actions of Public Safety Personnel

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Three public safety personnel were lauded for their efforts in February that helped save the life of a shooting victim. Officers Jonathan Beaudreau and Taylor Kline and dispatcher Kaitlyn LaValley were commended by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at Tuesday's City Council meeting. They had been part...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Overnight Pavement Marking Scheduled At Coltsville Intersection

PITTSFIELD, Mass. —The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that it will be conducting overnight hour pavement marking operations on sections of Route 8 and Route 9 in Pittsfield during the hours of 7:00 p.m. to the following day at 5:00 a.m. The work will take place nightly from...
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Pittsfield, MA
Government
iBerkshires.com

North Adams OKs $45M Budget for Fiscal 2023

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council approved 8-1 a $45 million budget appropriation for fiscal 2023 on Tuesday night. The spending plan of $44,536,735 is up 5.08 percent over this year, or about $2.15 million. "While this percentage may seem high, we will demonstrate that we have the...
wamc.org

Street in Springfield named for retired State Rep. Benjamin Swan

On this Juneteenth holiday weekend, the city of Springfield, Massachusetts will honor a local civil rights leader and public servant with a street naming. A street in the historically Black Mason Square section of Springfield has been named Ben Swan Way to honor Benjamin Swan, who in the 1950s and 60s marched for civil rights in Springfield and other cities around the country and then later represented Springfield on Beacon Hill for more than two decades.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tree clearing at Port of Albany puts $29.5M grant for wind facility at risk

A $29.5 million federal grant to help build the nation's first offshore wind facility at the Port of Albany is in jeopardy after 80 acres of trees were cleared without port officials completing a required federal review. All work has stopped after contractors improperly cleared trees on the port's 80-acre...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Warren
wamc.org

Albany County domestic terrorism policy taking shape

After the supermarket shooting in Buffalo and the massacre of schoolchildren in Texas, Albany County is working to craft a new domestic terrorism policy. In mid-May Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order directing counties to develop a plan to address violent domestic terrorism. “I'm now requiring every county...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Politics Local#Pittsfield City Council
westernmassnews.com

Festivities begin for Juneteenth weekend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Juneteenth weekend kicked off Friday night in Springfield, as hundreds gathered to celebrate. Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of African-Americans in the United States. We visited Blunt Park in Springfield, to find out what it means to the city of Springfield and what’s in store for the rest of the weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
wamc.org

Morning Headlines with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman

WAMC’s David Guistina speaks with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman about the status of a controversial gun show in Saugerties that was canceled last week as organizers and the town fight about it. They also discuss an extension by Ulster County for its ongoing universal basic income pilot program through September.
SAUGERTIES, NY
wamc.org

North Adams Public Library summer reading program encourages young people to ‘read beyond the beaten path’

This year’s summer reading theme for the North Adams Public Library looks past the stacks. “’Read beyond the beaten path’ evokes a summer camp and outdoors theme. It tells kids to explore the world, maybe reach outside of their comfort zone while enjoying reading and having a good time this summer," said Youth Services Librarian Nora Zahn. “For kids up to age 17, we have a program that they can sign up for. And when they sign up, it's totally free. And it lasts for five weeks from late June through the end of July. And they will have a reading log that they fill out every week with just any reading they're doing at home. That can be reading whole books, that can be reading with their parents for five or 10 minutes, or anything in between.”
NORTH ADAMS, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

Events Listing Beginning The Week Of June 17, 2022. After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community calendar and opted to run individual stories about select upcoming events. Now, with the coming of spring and the seeming attrition of the pandemic, we’ve seen the return of a full and diverse slate of local happenings in and around Amherst and our weekly dispatch is starting to be overwhelmed by stories about upcoming events. Moving forward, we intend to run a handful of stories/annoucements each week featuring a handful of upcoming events that might be of special interest or offer unique opportunities. We will list other events here, in the What’s Happening in Amherst? column which you’ll be able to find at the end of the “events section”. In this weekly column we’d like to offer a comprehensive weekly calendar of things to do around the Valley but we just don’t have the wherewithal to pull that off. So our events listing will be eclectic. But readers can count on finding an interesting list of things to do with an emphasis on the progressive.
MassLive.com

Mental health access: Massachusetts residents, including kids, could see expanded care options under newly passed bill

Bay Staters, including the commonwealth’s youngest residents, could soon benefit from expanded access to mental and behavioral health care following legislation the House of Representatives passed this week to combat a yawning gap in treatment and preventive services. The House, in a unanimous vote Thursday evening, advanced a bill...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy