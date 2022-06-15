Charter objections sink budget vote, save ban on nip bottles at Pittsfield city council meeting
Ward 2 councilor Charles Kronick embraced the nuclear option while considering the almost $189 million proposed fiscal year 2023 budget — much to the chagrin of council president Peter Marchetti and a visibly upset at-large councilor Earl Persip. “On the motion to approve, is there any debate or...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Three public safety personnel were lauded for their efforts in February that helped save the life of a shooting victim. Officers Jonathan Beaudreau and Taylor Kline and dispatcher Kaitlyn LaValley were commended by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at Tuesday's City Council meeting. They had been part...
SPRINGFIELD — The nomination papers of four additional candidates for the Ward 5 City Council vacancy have been verified, bringing the number of candidates in the Aug. 16 special preliminary election to five, said Gladys Oyola-Lopez, According to City Clerk and Elections Commission chairwoman. Added to the ballot are...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that it will be conducting overnight hour pavement marking operations on sections of Route 8 and Route 9 in Pittsfield during the hours of 7:00 p.m. to the following day at 5:00 a.m. The work will take place nightly from...
SPRINGFIELD — The City Council has given its stamp of approval to the mayor’s $819 million budget for the next fiscal year that maintains city services and contains no layoffs. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said the budget, an increase from the 2022 budget of $756 million, is the...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council approved 8-1 a $45 million budget appropriation for fiscal 2023 on Tuesday night. The spending plan of $44,536,735 is up 5.08 percent over this year, or about $2.15 million. "While this percentage may seem high, we will demonstrate that we have the...
On this Juneteenth holiday weekend, the city of Springfield, Massachusetts will honor a local civil rights leader and public servant with a street naming. A street in the historically Black Mason Square section of Springfield has been named Ben Swan Way to honor Benjamin Swan, who in the 1950s and 60s marched for civil rights in Springfield and other cities around the country and then later represented Springfield on Beacon Hill for more than two decades.
One thing I loved as a kid growing up in Berkshire County was going to Coury's Drive-In. Coury's was located on Curran Highway in North Adams and was such a big part of not only my life but the lives of many throughout Berkshire County. I find drive-ins in general both fascinating and exciting but Coury's holds a special place in my heart.
A $29.5 million federal grant to help build the nation's first offshore wind facility at the Port of Albany is in jeopardy after 80 acres of trees were cleared without port officials completing a required federal review. All work has stopped after contractors improperly cleared trees on the port's 80-acre...
A handful of municipal officials expressed concern Tuesday afternoon about the challenges they are facing when it comes to hiring public employees and called for an extension of the state’s remote public meeting authorization that is scheduled to expire in mid-July. Local leaders briefly outlined for members of the...
After the supermarket shooting in Buffalo and the massacre of schoolchildren in Texas, Albany County is working to craft a new domestic terrorism policy. In mid-May Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order directing counties to develop a plan to address violent domestic terrorism. “I'm now requiring every county...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County is now the only community in all of New England in the high risk category for COVID-19. While Hamden county is in that high risk category, it’s important to take a look at where Springfield stands. In fact, their COVID-19 cases have been declining as of late.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Juneteenth weekend kicked off Friday night in Springfield, as hundreds gathered to celebrate. Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of African-Americans in the United States. We visited Blunt Park in Springfield, to find out what it means to the city of Springfield and what’s in store for the rest of the weekend.
HOLYOKE — The ongoing case involving the future of the former Mount Tom Quarry may be approaching resolution, as the owners of the quarry are seeking to withdraw their claim in U.S. Bankruptcy Court as part of an as-yet-undisclosed settlement with the state of Massachusetts.
The President of the Pittsfield Parade Committee announced Wednesday that the Greater Kensington String Band of Philadelphia, also known as "The Mummers," will participate in 2022's Fourth of July Parade.
WAMC’s David Guistina speaks with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman about the status of a controversial gun show in Saugerties that was canceled last week as organizers and the town fight about it. They also discuss an extension by Ulster County for its ongoing universal basic income pilot program through September.
This year’s summer reading theme for the North Adams Public Library looks past the stacks. “’Read beyond the beaten path’ evokes a summer camp and outdoors theme. It tells kids to explore the world, maybe reach outside of their comfort zone while enjoying reading and having a good time this summer," said Youth Services Librarian Nora Zahn. “For kids up to age 17, we have a program that they can sign up for. And when they sign up, it's totally free. And it lasts for five weeks from late June through the end of July. And they will have a reading log that they fill out every week with just any reading they're doing at home. That can be reading whole books, that can be reading with their parents for five or 10 minutes, or anything in between.”
Events Listing Beginning The Week Of June 17, 2022. After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community calendar and opted to run individual stories about select upcoming events. Now, with the coming of spring and the seeming attrition of the pandemic, we’ve seen the return of a full and diverse slate of local happenings in and around Amherst and our weekly dispatch is starting to be overwhelmed by stories about upcoming events. Moving forward, we intend to run a handful of stories/annoucements each week featuring a handful of upcoming events that might be of special interest or offer unique opportunities. We will list other events here, in the What’s Happening in Amherst? column which you’ll be able to find at the end of the “events section”. In this weekly column we’d like to offer a comprehensive weekly calendar of things to do around the Valley but we just don’t have the wherewithal to pull that off. So our events listing will be eclectic. But readers can count on finding an interesting list of things to do with an emphasis on the progressive.
Bay Staters, including the commonwealth’s youngest residents, could soon benefit from expanded access to mental and behavioral health care following legislation the House of Representatives passed this week to combat a yawning gap in treatment and preventive services. The House, in a unanimous vote Thursday evening, advanced a bill...
