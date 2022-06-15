ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the Outreach LGBTQ+ Community Center?

Cover picture for the articleKristi Mason, LGBTQ+ Senior Advocate at the Outreach LGBTQ+ Community Center talks about some of their...

Channel 3000

Neil Heinen: This is a Madison collaboration not seen since Monona Terrace

“What can I do?” As editorial director for WISC-TV and Madison Magazine for almost 30 years, that was the question I was asked most by viewers and readers. It came from a genuine desire to help, and uncertainty as to where to begin. In many cases the answer was easy. Madison is replete with networks for collecting and distributing resources for those who need them. Volunteers with time and/or money are always welcome. But when it came to issues of inequities and disparities, when the response required a change in one’s perspective and assumptions, the answers were often hard to find, and sometimes harder to accept. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, the Rev. Dr. Alex Gee’s visionary Black-inspired and -led $36 million dollar project on Madison’s booming south side, is a beautiful answer to the question: “What can I do?” It will change this city as it is changing the people supporting it. And I am one of them.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison apartment complex built for veterans hosts grand opening

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison apartment complex designed with veterans in mind is officially open. ‘The Valor on Washington’ is a six-story building featuring 59 two and three-bedroom units. The goal is to provide military veterans and their families with affordable housing. 50 units in the building are targeted at families whose household income is between 30% to 60% of...
MADISON, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Vandals Target Monroe Businesses, Conservative Candidate Charity Barry

A Monroe, Wisconsin restaurant and next-door store were vandalized with expletives and vile slurs because the restaurant was hosting an event for a conservative woman, Charity Barry, who is running against liberal Democrat Mark Pocan for U.S. Congress. Charity Barry posted photos of the vandalism to her Facebook page. Vince’s...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Authorities investigating attack of Ph.D. student near UW-Madison campus; MPD shares suspect photos

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities with the Madison Police Department and UW-Madison are investigating an alleged attack on a fifth-year doctoral student just blocks off of the university’s campus. MPD officials shared an incident report late Friday morning saying the victim was punched by a group of men who went on to kick and punch him while he was on the...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Critically-endangered orangutan born at Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a critically endangered Bornean Orangutan. The proud mother Chelsea gave birth to her newborn on Saturday and has been doting on her baby ever since. “Chelsea has been doing such a good job of taking care of...
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Dane County Sues DNR Over PFAS Regulations for Stormwater Permit

Dane County is suing the state Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, over requirements to test for PFAS, a family of forever chemicals known to cause a bevy of health issues. A petition filed by Dane County against the state environmental agency argues that the County should not have to...
DANE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Wonder Bar project greenlighted by Madison Plan Commission

The Plan Commission on Monday night unanimously approved a large apartment building for the site of the old Wonder Bar and Coliseum Bar at 222-232 E. Olin Ave., across from the Alliant Energy Center. McGrath Properties, a local development company led by Lance McGrath, is proposing to construct a 12-story...
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Vandals ‘send message’ to conservative women running for office

MADISON — Charity Barry said filthy vandals aren’t going to dissuade her in her run for congress. But Barry — one of two Republicans running for the Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District seat held by far left, entrenched incumbent Rep. Mark Pocan — did have to change locations after the restaurant where she planned a Wednesday evening fundraiser was spray-painted with obscene messages.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Carl’s Cakes and Market Street Diner closing its doors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beloved Sun Prairie bakery and diner announced it would be closing its doors at the end of the month. Carl’s Cakes and Market Street Diner will be closing on June 30, the business stated in a Facebook post. “We’d like to thank all of...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

During kitten season, local rescues need foster homes

It’s kitten season, which is when many animal shelters and rescues need more foster homes. Madison-based Underdog Pet Rescue is one of the organizations experiencing a high influx of pregnant cats and litters of kittens this season, says Joleen Zimbal, development director for the shelter. The rescue works with...
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Dane County sues Wisconsin DNR over PFAS requirements in wastewater permit

Dane County is suing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over requirements to test for PFAS and reduce chemicals released from the Dane County Regional Airport under a wastewater permit. PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of thousands of synthetic chemicals found in firefighting foam and everyday...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin’s leading gun control advocate stays motivated

Jeri Bonavia was an unlikely candidate to become a leading advocate for gun control.  But her 5-year-old daughter changed her life. “So many kids are being killed with guns,” young Jenna told her mother. “Fix it, Mommy.” “I wasn’t an activist, wasn’t political. I’m an introvert.  It wasn’t a natural fit,” says Bonavia, the mother […] The post Wisconsin’s leading gun control advocate stays motivated appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wglr.com

Missing central Wisconsin man found dead Friday

Colligan’s vehicle was found in the Royalton area near a family member’s home later that day with his phone and wallet still inside. Crews searched the Little Wolf River to try to find his body. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release he had been...
ROYALTON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon

The Red Cross is addressing the urgent needs of people across Dane County in the wake of Monday’s storm. Over 200 attendees and over 300 volunteers, hosts, and personal caregivers came together to make for a prom-like Night to Remember. Keep your pets safe in extreme heat. Updated: 8...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Police Activity at Marcus Point Cinema

Three suspects from Madison face homicide allegations after a kidnapping investigation led to rural Portage, where the victim’s body was discovered. The American dream of owning a home, feels like just a dream these days. Nearly two dozen emergency management offices in Wisconsin activated Wednesday. Updated: 10 hours ago.
MADISON, WI

