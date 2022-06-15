ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Taste of St. Louis returns to Ballpark Village

By Nicole Sanders
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Taste of St. Louis will return this year!. From Sept. 23 -...

www.kmov.com

KMOV

Rise Coffee in the Grove closing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A staple in the Grove will soon be closing its doors. Rise Coffee announced on Facebook Friday that it will be ceasing operations in late June. Owners are calling the decision bittersweet, saying that running it has become unsustainable. The coffee shop opened in 2013....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Introducing.....the official hot dog of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed a resolution declaring the official hot dog of St. Louis. Steve’s Hot Dogs held an official bracket in March to help pick the top dog. The Tower Grove South restaurant’s St. Louis-Style Hot Dog is a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Photos: Time is winding down on St. Louis area clock repair shop

After 33 years of business on Brentwood Boulevard, Robert Good, 66, is retiring. His shop, Clockmaster Inc., will shut its doors at the end of July, leaving a growing hole in local businesses doing complex clock and watch repair. Photos by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Juneteenth events planned this weekend in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – Several events are planned around the St. Louis region this weekend in celebration of Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Last year, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a bill that officially made Juneteenth a federal holiday. The holiday commemorates...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Sit Means Sit St. Louis now under new ownership

Chase McDowell has brought the Sit Means Sit Franchise to St. Louis. Sit Means Sit is the largest U.S. based dog training company and has over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada. They are attention based, balanced trainers that work with any age, any breed and any problem dog.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Installation of Freedom Suits Memorial begins in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Installation of the Freedom Suits Memorial has started in downtown St. Louis. The 14-foot memorial will sit atop an 8,000-pound black granite base. The memorial honors the hundreds of slaves who tried to fight for their freedom in the St. Louis courts in 1857, before the start of the Civil War.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

St. Louis set to celebrate Juneteenth festivities

Juneteenth, which is recognized annually on June 19, celebrates the historic abolishment of the last vestiges of slavery more than 150 years ago. While a part of the Black community for decades, the historic day became a federal holiday last year when President Joe Biden signed an executive order. On...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Coatar jumps into race for Aldermanic President

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ward 7 Alderman Jack Coatar says he is a candidate for President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. Coatar made the official announcement Friday. He represents the 7th Ward, which includes parts of downtown and Soulard. Coatar joins Ward 15 Alderwoman Megan Green in the race to fill the seat vacated by Lewis Reed, who resigned last week after being indicted on federal corruption charges.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Sugarfire Smokehouse to open new location in Jefferson County

ARNOLD, Mo. — Sugarfire Smokehouse will open a new location this fall, in Arnold. The new location is the 16th addition to the barbecue restaurant chain across the country. It's the second location for existing Sugarfire franchisees Gregg Medeiros, Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch, who opened a Sugarfire in O'Fallon, Illinois, in 2017. It will be the eighth location in Missouri, where Sugarfire Smokehouse was founded, according to a statement from Sugarfire.
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

SLMPD Chief Hayden celebrates last day on the job

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police Chief John Hayden wrapped up his last day on the job with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Friday. The department and the community had a sendoff for Hayden on his last day. Interim Chief Michael Sack is taking over his position for now as the search for a new chief continues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Has an Official Hot Dog

Move over Chicago, now St. Louis has an official hot dog: the St. Louis-Style hot dog at Steve's Hot Dogs and Burgers (3145 South Grand Boulevard, 314-9325953). Invented by Chef Joseph Zeable, the dog is Steve's former HYAAAH! hot dog. "When we opened up the restaurant on the Hill, we would routinely just shout hyaaah at each other," Zeable says. "And we decided to name this dog that."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Almonds Thrives by Being Nuts About Its Customers

Tony Almond can't help but chuckle while recalling a conversation he had with his son one night after dinner service at his longtime Clayton restaurant, Almonds (8127 Maryland Avenue, Clayton; 314-725-1019). The younger Almond was decompressing after a busy night and was particularly vexed about a customer who came in insisting that he be seated, even though he had no reservation and the dining room was packed. To his son, the behavior seemed entitled, but in Almond's mind, it was a sign he was doing something right.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

‘It still is surreal’; St. Louis man shares his journey after losing both feet in hit-and-run in Chicago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been over a month since a St. Louis man lost both of his feet after a tragic hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. “It still is surreal to look down and see that you don’t have feet when like 33 days ago I had toes, and now I don’t. I don’t know if you get used to that,” said Bryce Summary.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Employees at South City Starbucks vote to unionize

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Workers at another Starbucks location have voted to unionize. Employees at the location at Hampton and Wise in Dogtown voted 17-0 to unionize. It is the third St. Louis area Starbucks store where employees have elected to join a union. Affirmative votes also took place at a location at Chippewa and Kingshighway, and at Lindbergh and Clayton. Employees at a Bridgeton location have also filed paperwork to unionize.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
saucemagazine.com

6 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month

From the intimate 24-seat dining room to the Japanese noodle machine to the line spilling down the sidewalk, every detail of Menya Rui in Lindenwood Park evokes the tiny noodle shops of Tokyo. Then, of course, there’s the ramen – chewy, fresh noodles are available in three styles: ramen, tsukemen (chilled noodles dipped into concentrated scallop aroma broth) or mazemen (a brothless noodle dish with an assortment of toppings). The concise menu is completed with a crisp, pickled cucumber salad and impossibly juicy, crisp fried chicken karaage. Chef-owner Steven Pursley’s years of experience working in ramen joints in Japan, some of St. Louis’ finest restaurants, and his popular pop-up series Ramen x Rui have led to this well-oiled machine, and it’s something special.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

