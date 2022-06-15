ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MI

Fenton strands 10 runners in quarterfinal loss to Hudsonville

By Brendan Savage
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FLINT – Fenton had plenty of opportunities in its Division 1 quarterfinal softball game with Hudsonville Tuesday at Northwood University. The Tigers just weren’t able to capitalize enough. Fenton left...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudsonville, MI
Sports
City
Fenton, MI
City
Hudsonville, MI
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Fenton, MI
Sports
MLive.com

Incoming Michigan freshman Tarris Reed Jr. is a college-ready big man

Tarris Reed Jr. is entering his freshman year at Michigan, but he’s had a year of college experience. At Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, last basketball season, Reed lived in a dorm, traveled all over the country for games, and played for a former longtime college coach. “Going to...
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwood University#Tigers
Maize n Brew

2022 Maize Out opponent revealed for Michigan football

Last season, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies in one of the most incredible atmospheres at the Big House in recent memory — under the lights with 110,000+ people wearing only maize. It was such a success that the program decided to host another Maize Out game for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Lions announce promotions, updates to player personnel and football operations departments

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have announced promotions and updates to their player personnel and football operations departments ahead of the summer break. Mike Disner is the new chief operating officer. Disner had previously served as the team’s salary cap guru and vice president of football administration. He came to the franchise via the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent six years as their director of football administration. Disner was a carry-over from the previous regime, who has continued to rise through the front office under the new one. The Lions touted Disner’s expanding role to allow general manager Brad Holmes to focus on player acquisition and development. Last offseason, Holmes said that Disner had been “very, very helpful” in his early months in the big chair.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ann Arbor News

Lions head into another year looking for TE depth to rise behind blossoming star T.J. Hockenson

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are in a similar position to where they were last year regarding their tight end depth behind blossoming star T.J. Hockenson. They feel good about what they have coming back in Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra. And they also spent a fifth-round pick on Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell, not to mention taking a flier on former Michigan standout and 2015 second-round pick Devin Funchess.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Carlos & Shawn': Michigan, Michigan State football recruiting going in opposite directions?

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Guest: Rainer Sabin, Free Press Big Ten football insider. On this episode: This week, Carlos and Shawn chat with Free Press Big Ten insider Rainer Sabin as they discuss CJ Carr's decision to play for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, instead of continuing the Carr legacy at Michigan.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Miss Michigan’s Outstanding Teen 2022 crowned

MUSKEGON, MI - A group of 21 teens displayed elegance and determination Friday, June 17, but only one was crowned. Grace Larsen, from St. Joseph, won the 2022 Miss Michigan’s Outstanding Teen Scholarship competition held at Orchard View High School in Muskegon. As Miss Spirit of the State’s Outstanding...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Lions QB Jared Goff reportedly lists customized California home for $7.5 million

Detroit Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff is selling off some of his California roots, the Los Angeles Times reports. Goff’s home in Hidden Hills is listed for $7.5 million by Jordan Cohen of Re/Max One. Check out photos of Goff’s customized 5,369-square foot home featuring multiple putting greens, a chipping pad leading to the backyard, and an impressive pool and spa by clicking here.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Emotions High – Bishop Kelly Catholic School In Lapeer Is Closing

Parents of students at Bishop Kelly Catholic School have been vocal on social media over the recent announcement that the downtown Lapeer school is permanently closing. Shock, anger, and sadness seem to be the common theme. I have read countless comments on Facebook from parents about how heartbroken they are. I have also read comments that involve finger-pointing and blame. Whatever the case, the end result is the school is indeed closing.
LAPEER, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy