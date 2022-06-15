Fenton strands 10 runners in quarterfinal loss to Hudsonville

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have announced promotions and updates to their player personnel and football operations departments ahead of the summer break. Mike Disner is the new chief operating officer. Disner had previously served as the team’s salary cap guru and vice president of football administration. He came to the franchise via the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent six years as their director of football administration. Disner was a carry-over from the previous regime, who has continued to rise through the front office under the new one. The Lions touted Disner’s expanding role to allow general manager Brad Holmes to focus on player acquisition and development. Last offseason, Holmes said that Disner had been “very, very helpful” in his early months in the big chair.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO