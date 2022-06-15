ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton, Xenia schools hold hiring events ahead of school year

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kz0Mh_0gBbBVMJ00

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two local school districts are looking to hire staff for the upcoming school year in June.

Dayton Public School is looking to hire certified and classified staff, according to a release. The event will be held at Belmont High School on June 22 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

According to DPS, open positions include administrators, teachers, classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, bus drivers, bus paraprofessionals and nutrition services workers, among others.

Shop Small: Your guide to locally owned frosty treats

Those interested in applying should bring a resume and come prepared for an on-the-spot interview, DPS said. Job offers may be extended on-site.

A week later, on June 29, Xenia Community Schools will host a job fair at its central office, as it seeks to fill positions for the upcoming school year.

“Our schools are a huge part of our community, and I want to encourage local residents who are looking for work to consider applying for a position with the district,” said Mike Earley, Director of Human Resources. “We currently have more than 500 employees, and the district hires full- and part-time positions throughout the year. We hope that the more casual environment at this open job fair will offer a great way for applicants to get to know us and consider working for their local schools.”

Click here to find the most read stories on WDTN.com

The district is hiring for several positions, such as classroom aides, clinic assistants and custodial staff., the district said. First Student will also be on site to talk to potential bus drivers.

For more information, or to see all open positions, click here . To learn more about working as a driver for First Student, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Trotwood holds Juneteenth celebration event

"Help us celebrate this momentous occasion in American History as Southern Ohio’s only predominantly black city. A wide array of locally owned businesses, vendors and food trucks will be in attendance, creating a wonderful atmosphere that will be fun as well as educational for the entire family," the event release states.
TROTWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
City
Xenia, OH
Xenia, OH
Education
Dayton, OH
Education
WDTN

Ohio helping military family members find jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced Wednesday that the agency is undertaking an extensive outreach effort to offer free individualized employment services to spouses of active and former military members. “We understand the unique employment barriers faced by veterans, active military members, and their […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dayton Public School#Belmont High School#Xenia Community Schools
WDTN

Celtic Fest Ohio kicks off with Renaissance village

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — This year’s Celtic Fest Ohio is more than just a pint. Celtic Fest Ohio returns to Renaissance Park on Saturday, June 18 with experiences and activities for all ages. It will utilize approximately half of the Renaissance festival village for its one-day Celtic extravaganza. The festival features two stages of music […]
WAYNESVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: Piqua parks, town disgrace

Our Piqua parks are in terrible shape and disrepair. Poor or no restroom facilities. We used to have a wading and nice swimming pools. Wonderful music at Fountain Park with Warehouse Young Singers, Piqua Players, Piqua Bands, Air Force Band, Ohio State Alumni Band, Cincinnati Symphony, Music Arts Groups’ Church Programs, and events. Plus, wonderful car shows by Bill Vogt, with good music, on well-shaded, cool, grassy areas. Now events are in town on hot black top with loud truck noises and loud music. So we can walk around with a warm beer in our hand looking for shade. Greenville, Troy, Sidney, Tipp City have many fine parks with fun events for families.
PIQUA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WDTN

Father’s Day Events in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Michael Newsom, the Fatherhood Initiative Director for Montgomery County. He chats about two events coming up ahead of Father’s Day weekend. “We the Fathers of Montgomery County” Banquet is taking place from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at the Sinclair...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

AES Ohio: Power could be out for 2 days in Champaign Co.

If you need shelter, Champaign County EMA suggested that you try to relocate with family or friends. If you are unable to relocate, citizens with medical concerns can take shelter at the North Lewisburg Municipal Building located at 60 E. Maple St. All others can take shelter at Triad Middle School located at 7941 Brush Lake Rd.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy