Dayton, Xenia schools hold hiring events ahead of school year

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two local school districts are looking to hire staff for the upcoming school year in June.

Dayton Public School is looking to hire certified and classified staff, according to a release. The event will be held at Belmont High School on June 22 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

According to DPS, open positions include administrators, teachers, classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, bus drivers, bus paraprofessionals and nutrition services workers, among others.

Those interested in applying should bring a resume and come prepared for an on-the-spot interview, DPS said. Job offers may be extended on-site.

A week later, on June 29, Xenia Community Schools will host a job fair at its central office, as it seeks to fill positions for the upcoming school year.

“Our schools are a huge part of our community, and I want to encourage local residents who are looking for work to consider applying for a position with the district,” said Mike Earley, Director of Human Resources. “We currently have more than 500 employees, and the district hires full- and part-time positions throughout the year. We hope that the more casual environment at this open job fair will offer a great way for applicants to get to know us and consider working for their local schools.”

The district is hiring for several positions, such as classroom aides, clinic assistants and custodial staff., the district said. First Student will also be on site to talk to potential bus drivers.

For more information, or to see all open positions, click here . To learn more about working as a driver for First Student, click here .

