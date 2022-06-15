ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Fire forces evacuation of 112 seniors at Maryland nursing home

By Kelly Gooch
 3 days ago

A Maryland nursing home was forced to evacuate 112 seniors June 14 after a fire broke out in the kitchen area, The Washington Post reported. Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department said responders were dispatched to the Larkin Chase Center in Bowie, Md., at...

NBC Washington

Child Airlifted to Hospital After Being Pulled From Pool in Maryland

A child was pulled from a pool in Frederick County, Maryland, and airlifted to a hospital after nearly drowning Friday. Frederick County Fire & Rescue crews were called to the Edward Thomas Memorial Pool at Baker Park in Frederick for reports of a near-drowning about 5:45 p.m Friday. The child was pulled from the pool prior to their arrival and was conscious when firefighters arrived.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Update on senior care facility fire, explosion

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials gave an update on the fire and explosion that took place on Tuesday at a senior care facility in Bowie. The fire trapped one person and displaced more than 100 residents. Officials said that they got the call around 3:46 a.m. about the fire and possible explosion at […]
BOWIE, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Calvert County

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a teen who was reported missing in Calvert County. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Friday, June 17 for 14-year-old Bella Venturini, who was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of Biltmore Court in Huntingtown.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Update: Man Killed On I-70 In Frederick County Early Friday

Myersville, Md. (NS/DG) – A fatal accident on Interstate-70 westbound in Frederick County is under investigation. Maryland State Police say Jordan Scott Maddocks, 33, of Canal Fulton, Ohio was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer at around 3 a.m. Investigators report that Maddocks got out of his car on...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Big Pool? What Pool? Suspect With Questionable Living Situation, Man Wanted In Maryland

Hi, Felicia. The Hartford County Sheriff's Office has a lot of questions for you, one of its wanted suspects. The Sheriff's Office highlights some of its wanted criminals each week on its Facebook page. This week, Felicia Scott, 33, made the cut. She has an outstanding warrant for theft, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies also want to talk to her about Big Pool, Maryland, her last known address. How big must a pool be that it's so noteworthy people would name a town after it? Inquiring minds want to know, Felicia.
BIG POOL, MD
mocoshow.com

Statement on the Departure of Deputy City Manager Angela Judge by the City of Rockville

Angela Judge, who was an assistant city manager with Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and formerly with the City of Atlanta, Georgia, was named Rockville’s deputy city manager in May of 2021, with her official duties in the position beginning on Monday, June 14. Approximately one year later, the City of Rockville announced her departure, effective today, Wednesday, June 15.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Natural Resources Officer Saves Fawn That Lost Its Mother

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland Natural Resources Police officer found himself rescuing a fawn when he went to remove a dead deer from a road in Eldersburg on Sunday, according to authorities. Officer Marney was dispatched to the Carroll County community after learning that a car had struck and killed a doe, police said.  When Marney arrived at the crash site, he found a fawn attempting to nurse on the dead deer, according to authorities. Marney was able to safely remove the fawn from the crash site and take her to a wildlife rehabilitation clinic, police said.
ELDERSBURG, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski has announced that Baltimore County government offices, District and Circuit Courts, Baltimore County Public Library, CountyRide van service, and County COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be closed on Monday, June 20 in recognition of Juneteenth. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. … Continue reading "Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth" The post Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

MCPS transportation officials ‘no longer employed’ by district as investigation continues

Two Montgomery County Public Schools employees involved in an investigation for possible “financial improprieties” in the district’s transportation department are no longer employed by MCPS, a spokesman confirmed Friday. In mid-November, Montgomery County police began investigating the allegations, and the department’s two top administrators — Director Todd...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Dad Celebrates Fatherhood & Shatters Stereotypes With WASHED DADS Clothing Line

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Not all heroes wear capes, so a Maryland father has created a clothing line dubbed “WASHED DADS” to remind us of the real heroes in our lives.  After climbing the ladder over the last six years, Joshua Thomas is now the highest-ranking Black operator among Amazon’s thousands of Global Specialty Fulfillment employees. “I have responsibility for all of the same-day fulfillment centers, from Virginia into Ohio up into Massachusetts and everything in the middle,” Thomas told WJZ. Serving as the regional director of nine same-day fulfillment centers, Thomas spends quite a bit of time on the road, away from his...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Severn residents wake up to find cars riddled with bullets, police say

SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Someone fired several bullets into two cars parked outside an apartment complex in Severn late Tuesday, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said a resident in the 1800 block of Sparrow Court woke up on Wednesday morning to find that their car had been struck by several bullets. Police said they had received a report of gunfire in the area around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers discovered an additional vehicle was also struck by bullets.
SEVERN, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel County Police – See Something Say Something!

Via social media, the Anne Arundel County Police Department and several recent attacks have highlighted the dynamic and complex nature of the threat environment. In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets. These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents. Threat actors have recently mobilized to violence due to factors such as personal grievances, reactions to current events, and adherence to violent extremist ideologies, including racially or ethnically motivated or anti-government/anti-authority violent extremism. Foreign adversaries—including terrorist organizations and nation-state adversaries—also remain intent on exploiting the threat environment to promote or inspire violence, sow discord, or undermine U.S. democratic institutions. We continue to assess that the primary threat of mass casualty violence in the United States stems from lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances.is reminding all of us that the country, remains in a heightened threat environment…..”
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Atlas Obscura

What’s Up with Columbia, Maryland’s Quirky Street Names?

“Take Rustling Leaf to Brush Run, then it’s a right onto Perfect Hour.”. “Turn left off Windharp Way onto Deep Calm. (No, not ‘Street’ or ‘Court,’ just ‘Deep Calm.’)”. Anyone asking for directions through Columbia, Maryland’s residential neighborhoods could be forgiven for thinking...
COLUMBIA, MD

