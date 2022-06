Walmart was one of the few businesses that thrived at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The notoriously affordable store was the perfect place for people to stock up on necessities, growing online sales by a whopping 74% and overall sales by 9% between February and April of 2020 (via The Washington Post). While other stores were filing for bankruptcy and shutting down, Walmart hired an additional 235,000 workers to keep up with demand.

