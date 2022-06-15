West Virginia officials: House fire didn’t cause deaths of 2

UPDATE (WBOY) — The deaths in a recent house fire in Harrison County are now being treated as homicides.

On June 11, a structure fire was reported at a residence in West Milford, and after an investigation performed by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were notified to assist with the incident, according to a press release sent out by the sheriff’s office.

The bodies found at the scene of the blaze were identified as male and female, however, additional identifying information has not been released at this time, the release stated.

After being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston, the cause of death for the two individuals was determined to be “by other means and the house fire was not their cause of death,” according to the release.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide, and those with information about the incident are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 304-255-7867, the release stated.

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia house fire in which two bodies were found has turned into a homicide investigation.

News outlets report firefighters responded to the blaze at a home near Lost Creek on Saturday morning and found the bodies of a man and a woman inside.

Detective Adam Titchenal with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says both bodies were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office, and it was determined that the fire did not cause either death.

He said authorities believe the fire was set in an effort to cover up the killings. Officials have not released the names of the victims.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.