Several hospitals are scaling back services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges and staffing issues. Below are 12 hospitals that are cutting services. Trinity Health of New England's hospital in Stafford, Conn., suspended inpatient and outpatient surgeries June 9 due to a staffing shortage. Johnson Memorial Hospital is now referring the majority of patients who need outpatient surgery to Trinity Health of New England's Johnson Surgery Center and patients who need inpatient surgery to other system-owned hospitals in the area.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO