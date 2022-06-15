ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

Aurora Police Investigating Deaths At Home

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 3 days ago

(KTTS News) — Police in Aurora are investigating the deaths of a couple...

www.ktts.com

KYTV

Buffalo, Mo. officer tasered in an altercation with suspect

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A Buffalo Police Department police officer suffered injuries in an altercation with a suspect. Doctors say he should be okay. Investigators say the officer saw Greg Parsons on the road and knew he had an active warrant. Police say the officer attempted to arrest Parsons. Investigators say the officer asked him to put out a cigarette, and Parsons would not comply. Parsons then began hitting other deputies assisting in the arrest.
BUFFALO, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 6-15-22

6/15/2022 Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 6/7/2022 Stephen R Roberson , 27 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Domestic Assault, Possess Drug Paraphernalia. 6/9/2022 Tabitha R Robbins, 29 of Oronogo, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired. 6/10/2022 Jack D Swager, 53 of Joplin, MO was...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Pedestrian Hit At Kearney And Glenstone

(KTTS News) — Westbound Kearney at Glenstone in Springfield was closed after a pedestrian was hit by a semi. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the victim has critical injuries. Police are investigating.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

More Details Emerge in Aurora Murder-Suicide

As police continue to investigate, more information is being discovered in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Aurora. Officers with the Aurora-Marionville Police Department were called to a home on Oak Drive in Aurora Tuesday morning after a neighbor had called 911. The neighbor told 911 operators that a...
AURORA, MO
KMZU

Hit and run accident fatal for Aurora motorcyclist

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. - A hit and run accident proves fatal for an Aurora motorcyclist Wednesday morning. A highway patrol report states at approximately 10:24 a.m., 38-year-old Patrick Anderson was traveling eastbound on Farm Rd., 3.5 miles west of Jenkins, when a Chevrolet 2500 truck crossed into his line of path and failed to yield. Anderson struck the vehicle and died on scene. He was transported by the Barry County Coroner to a funeral home in Cassville.
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

Pedestrian hit on Kearney Street in Springfield Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police said a pedestrian who was hit by a semi-truck in North Springfield Friday morning was trying to cross Kearney Street. Police said the person who was hit suffered critical injuries but is in stable condition at a Springfield hospital. SPD also said the initial investigation shows no negligence on the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns, coming to rest on its top near Seneca, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night reports of an overturned car on Bethel Road, north of Seneca, Mo. alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Fire, Newton County Ambulance, and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Seneca Police Department responded to assist. On the scene we learn from Tpr T.R. Morris...
SENECA, MO
FOX 2

2 dead in a murder-suicide incident in rural Missouri

UPDATE: The Aurora-Marionville Police Department confirmed to ozarksfirst.com that this was a murder-suicide. Police found multiple documents, such as life insurance, laid out for them at the scene of the crime. AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says they are working on a “critical incident” that has left 2 people dead on Oak Drive […]
AURORA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Rescue team recovers body, fatal motorcycle crash, gas theft prevention and lifeguard shortage

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities recover a body in Shoal Creek during their search for a missing man at Joplin’s Grand Falls. Water rescue teams searched the area since receiving a report that a man had gone underwater in the river Tuesday afternoon and never resurfaced. Crews searched for several hours Tuesday evening then resumed the search yesterday using boats and depth sonar. They recovered the body around 6:20 Wednesday evening. Authorities have not yet told the identity of the person. Click here for more information on this story.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Who gets to drive the Springfield Police Department corvette?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some have said it’s not real, while others have claimed it’s illegal but in fact, the corvette that has been seen around town is actually an official Springfield Police Department vehicle. After a drug seizure back in the early 90s, the 1977 Corvette was donated to Ozarks Technical Community College and then […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Aurora Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash Near Jenkins

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Aurora is dead after a crash west of Jenkins. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Patrick Anderson was riding a motorcycle on Farm Road 1180 when the driver of a pickup failed to yield to the bike. The pickup hit the motorcycle, then...
JENKINS, MO
KTTS

Sixth Person Pleads Guilty In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 24-year-old Missouri man has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines into Arkansas. Evan Marshall, of Rogersville, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to transporting stolen property as part of a multi-million...
ROGERSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Six from Greene County guilty in moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Six residents of Springfield and Rogersville plead guilty to playing a role in a multi-million-dollar catalytic converter theft scheme across state lines, the United States Department of Justice said on Thursday. Six of seven defendants indicted in the transportation of thousands of stolen catalytic converters have now pleaded guilty, the latest being Evan […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

