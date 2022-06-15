Aurora Police Investigating Deaths At Home

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities recover a body in Shoal Creek during their search for a missing man at Joplin’s Grand Falls. Water rescue teams searched the area since receiving a report that a man had gone underwater in the river Tuesday afternoon and never resurfaced. Crews searched for several hours Tuesday evening then resumed the search yesterday using boats and depth sonar. They recovered the body around 6:20 Wednesday evening. Authorities have not yet told the identity of the person. Click here for more information on this story.

