Aurora Police Investigating Deaths At Home

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A Buffalo Police Department police officer suffered injuries in an altercation with a suspect. Doctors say he should be okay. Investigators say the officer saw Greg Parsons on the road and knew he had an active warrant. Police say the officer attempted to arrest Parsons. Investigators say the officer asked him to put out a cigarette, and Parsons would not comply. Parsons then began hitting other deputies assisting in the arrest.
6/15/2022 Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 6/7/2022 Stephen R Roberson , 27 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Domestic Assault, Possess Drug Paraphernalia. 6/9/2022 Tabitha R Robbins, 29 of Oronogo, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired. 6/10/2022 Jack D Swager, 53 of Joplin, MO was...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered critical injuries after a semi struck him on a north Springfield road. Officers responded to the crash on Kearney Street near Glenstone around 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say there was no negligence on the part of the semi driver. Crews...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man who stole a package from a home in south Springfield. The theft happened in the Lions Gate subdivision on June 3. A Ring doorbell camera captured a man walking up to the front door of a house in the 1400 block of West Gaslight Drive just before 11:00 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 told you about multiple car thefts at the Battlefield Mall in the last few weeks. The car of one of those victims was found by Springfield Police on Thursday. Sarah Garoutte’s car was stolen from the mall parking lot last Friday, June 10. However,...
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. - A hit and run accident proves fatal for an Aurora motorcyclist Wednesday morning. A highway patrol report states at approximately 10:24 a.m., 38-year-old Patrick Anderson was traveling eastbound on Farm Rd., 3.5 miles west of Jenkins, when a Chevrolet 2500 truck crossed into his line of path and failed to yield. Anderson struck the vehicle and died on scene. He was transported by the Barry County Coroner to a funeral home in Cassville.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night reports of an overturned car on Bethel Road, north of Seneca, Mo. alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Fire, Newton County Ambulance, and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Seneca Police Department responded to assist. On the scene we learn from Tpr T.R. Morris...
UPDATE: The Aurora-Marionville Police Department confirmed to ozarksfirst.com that this was a murder-suicide. Police found multiple documents, such as life insurance, laid out for them at the scene of the crime. AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says they are working on a “critical incident” that has left 2 people dead on Oak Drive […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a man charged with stealing and resisting arrest. Detectives warn, Dickie Rea II is known to be violent. He also uses the alias Steven Lafaunce. Officers say Rea is a suspect in recent thefts around the Springfield area, as well as burglaries, assaults, and vandalism.
JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities recover a body in Shoal Creek during their search for a missing man at Joplin’s Grand Falls. Water rescue teams searched the area since receiving a report that a man had gone underwater in the river Tuesday afternoon and never resurfaced. Crews searched for several hours Tuesday evening then resumed the search yesterday using boats and depth sonar. They recovered the body around 6:20 Wednesday evening. Authorities have not yet told the identity of the person. Click here for more information on this story.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some have said it’s not real, while others have claimed it’s illegal but in fact, the corvette that has been seen around town is actually an official Springfield Police Department vehicle. After a drug seizure back in the early 90s, the 1977 Corvette was donated to Ozarks Technical Community College and then […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 24-year-old Missouri man has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines into Arkansas. Evan Marshall, of Rogersville, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to transporting stolen property as part of a multi-million...
