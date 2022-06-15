Buffalo supermarket shooter facing federal hate crime charges

Two white men in Florida are facing criminal charges for allegedly attacking a Black teen who claims he was racially profiled in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed. The men, Howard Hughes and Donald Corsi, are accused of throwing a large rock through a rear window in the car the teen was driving in and striking the teen with a large cone.
A Nebraska man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court, admitting he posted threatening messages about an election official in Colorado. Travis Ford, 42, of Lincoln, told a federal judge that he posted the messages on Instagram after the 2020 election. According to court documents, one said, “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t. Do you think Soros will/can protect you?”
WASHINGTON — Senators working toward a landmark gun deal in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting have emphasized the need to boost funds for campus security. But the prospect of more police officers in schools is making some Black parents feel less safe. "Uvalde shows that...
The death toll from a shooting inside an Alabama church near Birmingham rose to three on Friday, hours after authorities said the suspected gunman was an "occasional attendee of the church." The suspect, identified Friday as Robert Findlay Smith, 70, was attending a “Boomers Potluck” gathering at St. Stephen’s Episcopal...
INVERNESS, Fla. (AP) — Two white Florida men have been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly beating a Black man in a store parking lot while yelling racial slurs. Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, were indicted by a grand jury, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Friday.
