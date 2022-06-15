ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us why your dad is the best and we’ll put him in The Sun on Sunday

 3 days ago
THIS Sunday is Father’s Day and we want to know why YOUR dad is the greatest.

Do you want to send your dad, uncle, granddad or that extra special man in your life a message this Father’s Day with the help of The Sun on Sunday?

Do you think your dad deserves a special nod? Credit: Getty

You can tell him why he is the greatest, and what better way to do it than in your favourite newspaper for the whole of Britain to see.

And it sure beats getting him another tie or a pair of socks!

He'll also be able to keep a copy of the newspaper as a memento for years to come.

To make his day that extra bit special, email your words of love and appreciation to sundayfeatures@the-sun.co.uk with DAD in the subject line and we will publish the best ones in this Sunday’s edition of the paper.

