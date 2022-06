"Your body is your combat chassis." Those were the words of my good friend Rob Lively, a veteran of over 1,000 combat missions for an elite unit of the Army. When Rob speaks to audiences, with a command presence that is born from a career spent defending our country, one is remiss not to listen. Yet, in this case, Lively is not talking about capturing a high-value terrorist target or rescuing civilians from an airplane hijacking. Lively is instead talking about how one has a choice to make each morning when they wake up. A choice that is under a person's own control.

