Committee Hears LaFave Campaign Finance Reform Bill

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One U.P. family is hoping to do more to prevent child suicide following a devastating loss of their own. Steven Armatti is still grieving after his son Tristan who died by suicide in April. Since then, however, he and his family have decided to ensure that Tristan’s story helps others. The Armatti’s have created a GoFundMe to raise money for suicide awareness and prevention. Money from the fundraiser will go toward the creation of school programs and resources for parents.

