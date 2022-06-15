ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Mountain, MI

Committee Hears LaFave Campaign Finance Reform Bill

By Jack Hall
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House Committee on Elections and Ethics today reviewed legislation sponsored by Rep. Beau LaFave to prohibit candidates and their families from profiting off of campaign accounts. “I’m encouraged that Chair Ann Bollin, and the rest of my colleagues on the elections committee decided to give this vital legislation...

WLUC

U.P. businesses try to meet wages and operation needs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inflation continues to drive the cost of goods upward and independent businesses are adapting to find the balance between expenditures, payroll, and profit. Vango’s in Marquette, for example, said it tries hard to balance fair pay with operation costs and maintain stable menu prices. “We...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Armatti family continues fundraiser for suicide awareness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One U.P. family is hoping to do more to prevent child suicide following a devastating loss of their own. Steven Armatti is still grieving after his son Tristan who died by suicide in April. Since then, however, he and his family have decided to ensure that Tristan’s story helps others. The Armatti’s have created a GoFundMe to raise money for suicide awareness and prevention. Money from the fundraiser will go toward the creation of school programs and resources for parents.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Iron Mountain Rec Center relocates this summer

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Arcade games, RC cars and more are moving out of the Iron Mountain Rec Center’s current location on D Street. Owner Dave Fraser has been planning to move for a year. “We have outgrown the spot we are in,” Fraser said, “We need more...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
City
Iron Mountain, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Iron Mountain, MI
Government
wnmufm.org

Mother risks losing custody of son with autism if they leave UPHS-Marquette Emergency Department

MARQUETTE, MI— Thirteen days. That’s how long Ginnie Killough and her son Alexander have been living at the emergency department at UPHS-Marquette. Al is 31. He has autism. For 13 years he’s been living at home with the assistance of Community Living Supports and home help, and two weeks ago he had a behavioral episode. Ginnie, a Marquette resident, says that’s not unusual for people with autism. Al was taken by ambulance to the hospital’s emergency department and put in a 10x10 room.
MLive

100 mph winds in U.P. uprooted trees, damaged buildings and utilities

MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI – A round of thunderstorms that swept through Michigan on Wednesday produced 100 mph winds in the Upper Peninsula and there may have been a tornado, according to the National Weather Service. NWS is surveying the damage in the Hermansville and Faithorn areas of Menominee County...
#Campaign Finance Reform#Election Local#Legislature#Bills#Lafave Campaign Finance
wnmufm.org

MCSO hoping public can identify people in photo

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— The Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in identifying the two individuals from an incident in Marquette Township. Anyone with information on the possible identities is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line (906) 225-8441.
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Menominee County Boat Launch Closed After Severe Storms

A Michigan Department of Natural Resources boating access site along the Menominee River at Faithorn will remain closed for several days for storm cleanup after numerous trees were felled during a severe thunderstorm earlier this week. “Dozens of trees will need to be removed from the road and parking lot...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Arrests made in Norway Township assault investigation

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post have made arrests in connection with an assault that occurred in Norway Township on April 1, 2022. The Dickinson County Prosecutor authorized charges on seven adult suspects and one juvenile. The charges included Aggravated Assault...
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, MI
MetroTimes

Sublime with Rome to headline Michigan’s Camp Cannabis music fest

Rock band Sublime with Rome has been announced as the headliner of Camp Cannabis, an upcoming music festival in Michigan's Upper Peninsula that is officially licensed for cannabis sales and consumption. The band, which includes bassist Eric Wilson from the California band Sublime, along with vocalist Rome Ramirez, mostly performs...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Chocolay Township Police need help identifying casino customers

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Chocolay Township Police Department is looking to speak with the two individuals pictured concerning an incident that took place at the Ojibwa Casino on May 7-8. If you have any information contact the Chocolay Township Police Department at 906-249-4040.
MARQUETTE, MI
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Chippewa; Delta; Dickinson; Iron; Luce; Mackinac; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft TORNADO WATCH 372 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA CHIPPEWA DELTA DICKINSON IRON LUCE MACKINAC MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delta, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delta; Menominee The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Delta County in south central Upper Michigan Central Menominee County in south central Upper Michigan * Until 1030 AM EDT/930 AM CDT/. * At 942 AM EDT/842 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Stephenson, or 27 miles southwest of Escanaba, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Escanaba. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DELTA COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Vehicles crash near Marquette Burger King

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— No one was injured in a two-vehicle accident by Burger King in Marquette Township Monday. The Marquette County Sheriff's Office was dispatched around 2:25 p.m. to the restaurant driveway closest to Brickyard Road on a report of a crash. Deputies say a 22-year-old Marquette man was...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

RECAP: June 16, 2022 Severe Storm Event

The National Weather Service out of Marquette is conducting a storm survey of some damage in Hermansville, MI where some residents say a possible tornado ripped up trees. Official confirmation on if a tornado actually developed is expected this afternoon. A system out of the Northern Plains moved across the...
HERMANSVILLE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

NMU, Central Michigan To Play Volleyball On Mackinac Island

Mackinac Island will host its first-ever collegiate volleyball match, an exhibition between the Northern Michigan University Wildcats and the Central Michigan University Chippewas. The match is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. 2022 marks the 50th Anniversary of Title IX and the game on Mackinac Island provides...
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI

Community Policy