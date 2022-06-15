Committee Hears LaFave Campaign Finance Reform Bill

Effective: 2022-06-15 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delta; Menominee The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Delta County in south central Upper Michigan Central Menominee County in south central Upper Michigan * Until 1030 AM EDT/930 AM CDT/. * At 942 AM EDT/842 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Stephenson, or 27 miles southwest of Escanaba, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Escanaba. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0