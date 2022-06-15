People mover, new bike paths and bus lanes: 2028 Olympics could fuel a transit boom in L.A.

As Pride month continues, so do drag queen story time events at Bay Area libraries. On Friday, one took place in the East Bay, but it didn’t go as expected — the drag queen was missing. “It was very disappointing that the performer was made to feel unsafe...
The Long Beach Fire Department said four of its members were taken to the hospital with minor burns and hearing damage. Fireworks were being stored in one of the apartments, a fire official said. Source: Los Angeles Times.
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday brought against the city by an L.A. DWP customer whose utility bill ultimately led to a tangled legal scandal and an FBI raid of City Hall. Source: Los Angeles Times.
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has leap-frogged developer Rick Caruso, moving into the lead in L.A.’s mayoral primary despite Caruso spending $40 million. Next up: The general election. Source: Los Angeles Times.
A man in the East Bay was caught on video cutting down a Pride flag outside a school district building. The incident occurred on Tuesday night outside the John Swett Unified School District office in Rodeo. The man also cut down the American flag — an act the district is...
They call him Mr. Goodman because that’s exactly what he is to all of his neighbors. He BBQ’s for everyone, hands out food, toys and turned his home into a community center. His real name is Mr. Roderick Coleman, a Pittsburg man who said that he’s trying to...
The community came out to pay tribute to two El Monte police officers who were shot and killed Tuesday. Hundreds of people have been stopping by throughout the day to pay their respects to the officers, letting their colleagues at the station know. They’re not alone in their grief.
