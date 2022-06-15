ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Welcome to the club: The 53 Fortune 500 Texas companies Caterpillar will join

WFAA
WFAA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TEXAS, USA — With the recent addition of a well-known construction equipment company, there will now be 54 Fortune 500 companies headquartered in Texas, according to the global media organization FORTUNE. The Fortune 500 is the latest ranking of companies by their annual revenue. Walmart topped the 2022...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 1

KXAN

Texas smashes record employment high again

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Friday celebrating the Texas Workforce Commission’s release of May employment numbers. The numbers show continuing economic expansion, as Texas employers added 74,200 jobs over the month – more than any other state – and again, smashing all previous records for total jobs at 13,357,100. Gov. Abbott says, “Texas […]
TEXAS STATE
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses in Dallas, Texas

Our 10 Best Steakhouses in Dallas, Texas presents the best places to get a steak in the beautiful city of Dallas, Texas. If you are visiting the grand city of Dallas, Texas there is just simply no way you should leave without visiting one of the city’s glorious and legendary steakhouses. Located in North Texas, the city of Dallas stands as the ninth-largest city in the State of Texas. With a population of over a million people and home to the Dallas Cowboys, there is a need for plenty of restaurants in this large sprawling urban city. BBQ and Steak are what the city is known for. With so many choices it can be tough to pick a place where to eat. Let us help you out as these are our top 10 picks for the Best Steakhouses in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Texas Monthly

DFW’s Favorite Honky-tonk Band Is Led By a Dude With an Accordion

The Squeezebox Bandits were halfway through a three-hour set in February when they decided to reintroduce themselves. The sound quality at Second Rodeo Brewing, a spacious beer garden in a recently redeveloped area of the Fort Worth Stockyards, wasn’t great that day. For much of the first half of the show, the band’s singing was barely audible over the din of beer orders and chatter, and front man Abel Casillas looked like he was trying to nudge more volume out of his accordion by thrusting his hips to one side or the other with every squeeze of the instrument.
DALLAS, TX
KBAT 99.9

North Texas Got a Big New Resident with Shaq Moving In

Big Diesel will be calling North Texas home very soon. I once heard an argument that Shaquille O'Neal is the most famous sports person alive right now. He was one of the most dominant players in NBA history, he is in so many different businesses right now and in my opinion. Is a part of the greatest sports commentary team in television.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are the 6 newest restaurants coming to Frisco

Foodies can look forward to six new restaurants coming to Frisco. Denver-based Chicken restaurant Birdcall is coming to Frisco at 5350 Preston Road. The company is opening in a space formerly occupied by Taco Cabana, which closed in January 2020, according to a previous Community Impact Newspaper report. The 2,800-square-foot Birdcall location in the Preston Lebanon Crossing is a part of its expansion into the Dallas market with locations confirmed in Plano at Willow Bend, Frisco and Lakeridge near The Colony. The company, which was founded in Colorado in 2016, plans to renovate the building to fit its brand. Birdcall serves chicken sandwiches, salads and tenders all made from natural ingredients. Birdcall did not provide an expected opening date of the Frisco location, but according to a permit registered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction of the restaurant is slated for completion in October. www.eatbirdcall.com.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Central CEO Resigns; Company Plans to Break Ground on High-Speed Rail

Texas Central Railway CEO Carlos Aguilar announced that he will be stepping away from the company seeking to build a high-speed rail line between Dallas and Houston. The announcement was made on Saturday via Aguilar's LinkedIn page. Texas Central Railway, founded in 2013, has promised to build a multi-billion dollar speed railway, similar to the one in Japan, between Dallas and Houston.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Is DFW in for a historically hot summer? Will it be a repeat of 1980 & 2011? Let's look at the numbers

DALLAS — North Texas has been hit with early heatwaves this year. Are we expecting a historically hot summer?. Let's cut to the chase before we jump into the details:. YES. We are very confident the rest of this summer will be hotter than normal. When we think of truly hot summers here in the weather department, we think of summers with above-normal triple-digit days. DFW normally sees 20 100-degree days in the summer.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas food banks continue to draw mid-pandemic crowds

DALLAS — If long lines at food banks are "canary in a coal mine" proof of the current struggle posed by inflation, as some economists predict, the trend continued en masse in North Texas on Friday. Food distribution events offered by the Tarrant Area Food Bank at Dickies Arena...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas chosen as 2026 FIFA World Cup host city

DALLAS - AT&T Stadium in Arlington will play host to the world's biggest sports event. Dallas was named as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The bid included cities all across North Texas. Dallas is one of 11 U.S. cities that will host World Cup matches. But...
WFAA

Quest for Success – Darren James

Joining us now is Darren James, the president of KAI Enterprises. A national design and construction firm with roots in Dallas, who believes- transforming spaces is critical to creating lasting change in our community. For more information, visit KAI-DB.com.
DALLAS, TX
