Roll into the summer with the top five sushi restaurants in Charleston

By Anna Wolf
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina have been making their way up the food chain for the past couple of years. If you’re looking for a classic roll or something a bit different, Charleston has got you covered.

Here’s a list of the top five sushi restaurants you should try out this summer.

Oku – Located right in the heart of King Street, this popular restaurant is home to some of the best sushi in downtown Charleston.

To start your night, Oku offers three different types of edamame that are all must haves. After your starters, you can find all your classic rolls such as a spicy tuna roll and a rainbow roll while also venturing to try their playboy roll and a surf and turf roll.

Oku has a very popular happy hour that is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday which includes half off rolls and discounted drinks.

Oku is open Monday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 463 King Street – Charleston, SC.

167 Sushi Bar – You may have heard of 167 Raw Oyster Bar but have you heard of their sushi bar? Start your night off by dining at the chef’s counter to watch them prepare your meal. With only 24 seats, this environment makes for an intimate experience. 167 Sushi Bar offers daily nigiri, sashimi, and futomaki along with choices of hot items and sake.

We recommend making a reservation due to the small size of the restaurant.

167 Sushi Bar is open Monday through Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Located at 289 East Bay Street – Charleston, SC.

Locals – Sushi and sports are their things and they do it right. Locals offer 28 different signature sushi rolls, amazing goat cheeseburgers, and a tasty Philly cheese steak taco. Whether you’re craving sushi or a burger, Locals is your place.

In addition, Locals has half off rolls on Monday nights which is very popular. Head on over to Mount Pleasant to get yourself a beer and some delicious sushi.

Locals is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Located at 1150 Queensborough Blvd. Suite B. -Mount Pleasant, SC.

Shiki – Shiki is known to be one of the most authentic Japanese restaurants in Charleston. While a small environment, the food makes a big impact.

30 highest-rated ‘cheap eats’ in Charleston

The staff is very friendly and wonderful at making recommendations. They have a huge selection of Nigiri, Sashimi, and specialty sushi rolls. On their menu, they also have Chef Parks specialties that have a “leave it up to you” option that makes for a fun night.

Take in all they have to offer at their sushi bar while enjoying some Sake.

Shiki is located at 334 East Bay Street -Charleston, SC. Their hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Poke Burri – Go grab a sushi donut or burrito roll over at Poke Burri. They have created a new way to enjoy sushi.

You can either pick something off the menu such as the delicious spicy tuna donut or build your own roll or bowl. Rumor has it there is a secret menu guests can try. This fun immersive environment will leave you questioning how you have lived without sushi donuts.

Poke Burri is at 835 Savannah Highway – Charleston, SC and they are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

