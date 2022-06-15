ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Transit Administration calls on MBTA to correct safety issues

By Amy Sokolow, Dan Hausle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration is calling on the MBTA to immediately improve its safety record. The investigation launched on April 14 following several incidents that killed one passenger and injured several other passengers, as well as employees. The special directives require the...

