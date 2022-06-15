Adria Arjona: 5 Things To Know About The Star Of The ‘Father Of The Bride’ Remake

Image Credit: Warner Bros

Adria Arjona, 30, stars in Warner Bros’ Father of the Bride remake. She plays Sofia, a Cuban-American who is getting married much to the chagrin of her father Billy, played by Andy Garcia. To complicate things, Billy is getting a divorce from his wife Ingrid, played by Gloria Estefan. The film, which comes out June 16 on HBO Max, tells a similar story to that of the 1991 film, which starred Kimberly Williams as the bride and Steve Martin and Diane Keaton as her parents.

So, who is Adria Arjona? HollywoodLife has rounded up five key things to know about the talented actress, including her Puerto Rican heritage, past acting jobs, and more.

Adria Arjona in ‘Father of the Bride’ (Photo: Warner Bros)

1. Adria plays Sofia in ‘Father of the Bride’

Adria is the ‘Bride’ in the latest remake of Father of the Bride. She was officially cast as Sofia in April 2021. Although Sofia’s eager to get married, she has to deal with her overprotective father’s feelings on the whole situation. Plus, will she discover that her mom and dad are getting a divorce, just in time for her own wedding?

2. Her acting career is booming.

Adria has been working in the acting industry since around 2012. She played Dorothy Gale in the 2017 TV series Emerald City, based on the Oz book series. Adria’s most notable film role was as Martine Bancroft in the Sony superhero film Morbius with Jared Leto. Her next big project is the upcoming Star Wars TV series Andor, which features Diego Luna reprising his role from the Rogue One film. Adria’s role remains undisclosed.

Adria Arjona in ‘Father of the Bride’ (Photo: Warner Bros)

3. She’s from Puerto Rico

Adria was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She lived in Mexico City until she was twelve years old, after which she moved to Miami. She stayed there until she was eighteen years old and then she packed up and headed to New York City to pursue an acting career. Adria remains so proud of her Puerto Rican heritage.

4. Her father is a famous singer

Adria’s mother is Leslie Torres and her father is famous Guatemalan singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona. Adria went on tour with her dad when she was young. Ricardo, 58, is one of the most successful and best-selling Latin American artists of all time. He’s won one Grammy Award (for Best Latin Pop Album in 2007) and one Latin Grammy Award (for Best Male Pop Vocal Album in 2006). Ricardo has released a total of 15 studio albums in his career so far.

5. Adria is married

Adria has been married to attorney Edgardo Canales since 2019. The couple manage to keep their relationship mostly under wraps, but it appears that they have a wonderful life together.