I’ll begin this week with a brief update regarding the things I shared with all of you last week. Regarding legislation, no update. Until they agree on a budget, not much is happening. Regarding the CAFMA Certificate of Necessity (CON) application, no update. We submitted updated response times last week. The State has asked us for an explanation of the newly proposed response times. Unfortunately, they asked after Chief Niemynski left for vacation so we are on hold until he returns. I’m still trying to find out who approved his vacation… I plan to institute a moratorium on Doug leaving the state, or taking vacation in state until our CON process is done.

20 HOURS AGO