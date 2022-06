Four Winds Field, home of the South Bend Cubs (Midwest League), is your winner in the 2022 High-A MiLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote. Fans selected Four Winds Field over Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, in an all-Midwest League final. This was the first appearance in the finals for Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Four Winds Field won its first championship in 2017.

