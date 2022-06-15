ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Man arrested for attempting to enter home with ax

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FqyKZ_0gBb71k100

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after attempting to break into a home with an ax in Meriden, police said.

The Meriden Police Department responded to Meetinghouse Village after a neighbor called to report a man trying to break into another home on the street while armed with an ax. At the scene, the neighbor informed officers that the suspect was Hispanic with short hair and was wearing a red shirt.

Police said officers heard a man talking loudly and identified him standing on the porch of one of the units. He was advised to come outside and handcuffed for safety. According to police, witnesses said he was going to slit the neighbor’s throat.

Other witnesses told police that they were woken up by loud yelling and a banging sound and found the suspect picking up boulders and throwing them on the ground. Police said witnesses also saw him damaging a truck, as well as several other items.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Joseph Coimbre, was taken into custody and transported to MPD headquarters. He was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and threatening in the second degree.

Coimbre was held on a $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Suspected Intruders Fatally Shot During Conn. Home Invasion Were Teens: Police

The two people who broke into a home in East Hartford early Thursday morning and died after the resident shot them were teens, according to police. Authorities said the investigation indicates that they attacked the resident during a home invasion. Officers responded to Graham Road shortly after midnight to investigate...
WTNH

Neighbors of Bridgeport boy burned release video of incident

Editor’s Note: News 8 is not releasing the entire surveillance video due to the graphic content as the boy is seen being burned. BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Neighbors of a boy who was severely burned in Bridgeport in April released a video of the incident. The video shows kids playing in a backyard with gasoline. […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Hamden man charged with illegal firearm possession

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven and Hamden police arrested a man for the criminal possession of a firearm on Friday. Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Mill Rock Road in regards to an ongoing criminal investigation. During the investigation, a man allegedly threw a loaded firearm out of a window, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meriden, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Police: Naugatuck man hit infant in head for not drinking formula

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck man faces multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted an infant for not drinking formula. Naugatuck police said Steven Elliott, 39, became angry when the infant didn’t drink his bottle of formula. Police said Elliott told them he struck the victim in the head with the bottle of formula three […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Deadly assault investigated by Hartford Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 54-year-old man was found dead after what police believe was a deadly assault Wednesday afternoon behind a home on Martin Street. Brian Knighton, 54, who lived in the home, was found around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He had been assaulted according to investigators from the...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic#Mpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

Norwich man arrested after striking home, fleeing scene

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man was arrested after his car crashed into the front porch of a home in the city on Wednesday night and he fled from the scene, police said. The Norwich Police Department responded to calls of a car collision into a home on Boswell Avenue, and one witness said […]
NORWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsTimes

Police: Waterbury man had gun without serial number

WATERBURY — A city man was arrested Thursday after police say he was caught with a handgun that had an obliterated serial number. Nigel Robinson, 18, of Lounsbury Street, was charged with illegal parking, failure to display registration plate, operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed person 18 or older, altering or removing identification marks on a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal transfer or sale of a firearm, Waterbury police Lt. Ryan Bessette said.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Bristol woman safely returns home after missing: police

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police announced that a woman who went missing under what they called “unusual” circumstances has been found. Police said 61-year-old Debra Therrien had been safely located and returned to home as of 3:30 a.m. Friday. On Thursday, she did not show up for work and her car and personal possessions […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Two dead in East Hartford shooting

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in what police said may have been a home invasion in East Hartford. According to police, the two men were shot in the area of 87 Graham St. early Thursday morning. A neighbor called 911 around midnight. “We heard three or...
Journal Inquirer

Emotional witness IDs Windsor man as shooter

A man who was seriously injured in a September 2017 shooting on Albany Avenue in Hartford gave emotional testimony Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court, identifying Latroy Johnson as the man who wounded him and killed two of his friends. Kiwan Smith, now 37, said Johnson, 45, of Hope Circle in...
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Two juveniles seriously injured in Bridgeport hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two juveniles were seriously injured during a hit-and-run in Bridgeport on Wednesday night, police said. The Bridgeport Police Department responded to calls of a serious crash on Kossuth Street near Berkshire Avenue around 5:45 p.m. and found that a pickup truck struck two juveniles on a scooter. The driver and car […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy