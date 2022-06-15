Man arrested for attempting to enter home with ax

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after attempting to break into a home with an ax in Meriden, police said.

The Meriden Police Department responded to Meetinghouse Village after a neighbor called to report a man trying to break into another home on the street while armed with an ax. At the scene, the neighbor informed officers that the suspect was Hispanic with short hair and was wearing a red shirt.

Police said officers heard a man talking loudly and identified him standing on the porch of one of the units. He was advised to come outside and handcuffed for safety. According to police, witnesses said he was going to slit the neighbor’s throat.

Other witnesses told police that they were woken up by loud yelling and a banging sound and found the suspect picking up boulders and throwing them on the ground. Police said witnesses also saw him damaging a truck, as well as several other items.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Joseph Coimbre, was taken into custody and transported to MPD headquarters. He was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and threatening in the second degree.

Coimbre was held on a $7,500 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.