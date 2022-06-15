Gillette Stadium wins bid to host 2023 Army-Navy football game

WORCESTER — The Worcester Red Sox held its Holden Town Takeover Game at the WooSox at Polar Park on Tuesday, May 31, and saw a great turnout of Holden residents. Every WooSox home game recognizes and thanks a local nonprofit as our "Heart of Worcester" during pre-game ceremonies. Holden Night honored the Holden Baseball program, whose mission is to implant the ideals of good sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty, courage and respect. More than 100 Holden Little Leaguers were welcomed to the ballpark. Five dollars of every ticket purchased using the special Town Takeovers link went directly toward Holden Baseball, for a grand total of $1,535.

HOLDEN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO