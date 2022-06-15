Gillette Stadium wins bid to host 2023 Army-Navy football game

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BRISTOL...NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...NEWPORT... KENT...SOUTH CENTRAL PROVIDENCE AND SOUTHEASTERN BRISTOL COUNTIES... At 302 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Greenwich, or over West Warwick, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include... New Bedford, Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Coventry, Dartmouth, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Newport, Bristol, Portsmouth, Barrington, Middletown, Narragansett, Tiverton, Westport, East Greenwich, Warren and Scituate. Stay with ABC6 for the latest...
