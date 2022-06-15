ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Gillette Stadium wins bid to host 2023 Army-Navy football game

By Sam LaFrance, Anthony Vega
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Gillette Stadium won a bid to host the 2023 Army-Navy football game. “In New England, we value history, honor tradition, and celebrate sports rivalries,” New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Wednesday. “That’s...

www.abc6.com

POLITICS
