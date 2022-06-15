ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Misen Factory Outlet Sale Will Brighten Up Your Kitchen

By Kirk Miller
 3 days ago
When Misen (“mee-zen”) launched, we dubbed them “the Warby Parker of knives” — essentially, a direct-to-consumer brand that delivered high-quality kitchen blades without a lot...

Say Hello to Savings During the Everlane Summer Style Event

It’s no secret that Everlane is the place to snag easy, good-looking staples year-round, and their summer selection is particularly popping, especially since virtually all of it is on sale. That’s right, thanks to the retailer’s Summer Style Event, you can save 20% storewide on orders of $150 or more, and a whopping 30% on $350+ orders. Brand new releases are up for grabs, from the straight-down-the-line 7″ Performance Chino Shorts (one of the few 5″ inseam rule exceptions) to the gender-neutral Everyone Jacket, cut for…well, everyone.
SHOPPING
The One Grilling Tool You’re Missing Is a Skillet With Holes in the Bottom

It seems like everyone has their own family grilling secret. Maybe it’s as simple as throwing a special spice in with your salt rub, maybe it’s a local meat or vegetable provider that you’re torn between bragging about at cookouts and bragging about how you’ll never tell anyone who attends your cookouts, or maybe it’s a five-figure outdoor cooking apparatus with a built-in TV next to the pool at your Hamptons getaway. To each his own.
LIFESTYLE
Hawaii Magazine

The Best Bakeries on Oʻahu in 2022

Oʻahu is home to some of Hawaiʻi’s most well-known bakeries that have been satisfying sweet cravings for generations. From a classic hot malasada to cream pies, here’s how HAWAIʻI Magazine readers ranked the best bakeries on Oʻahu in our the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.
HONOLULU, HI
#Kickstarter Beginnings
How This Black-Owned Craft Brewery Found Success at Warp Speed

Funkytown Brewery co-founders and longtime friends Richard Bloomfield, Zachary Day and Gregory Williams found success in the craft beer world at warp speed. They launched in October 2021 at Pilot Project Brewing, Chicago’s brewery incubator, and won the Brewbound Pitch Slam just one month later. The event, hosted by the trade publication, offers people in the beer and alcoholic beverage space a chance to share the story behind their product, with the winner taking home a $10,000 advertising package, which Funkytown did.
CHICAGO, IL
WWD

MSGM Men’s Spring 2023

Massimo Giorgetti is a man of many talents, including picking poignant catchphrases to title his collections or print on MSGM t-shirts. For spring, a new slogan appeared on the back of a flashy green sweater: “Never Look Back, It’s All Ahead!” It added to one offered by the venue – the outdoor space of Italian telecommunication company Fastweb’s headquarters, where a permanent installation reads “Tu sei il futuro,” or “You’re the future” in English.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Can’t Find Sriracha When Grocery Shopping? Blame the Weather.

In the last two years, it has at times felt like shortages of various household items have been governed by a giant spinning wheel. With one spin, it’s toilet paper that becomes scarce; with another, it’s baby formula. Now, evidently, it’s Sriracha’s turn. This is, admittedly, a less catastrophic disruption; hot sauce is great, but it’s not essential for hygiene or feeding small children.
FOOD & DRINKS
Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That’ll Save Father’s Day

Just because you haven’t thought about Father’s Day doesn’t make you a bad person, right? Right. You’ve been busy. But alas, with the holiday nearly upon us, your options are limited. You know where this is headed. The fine folks at Amazon — you remember Amazon...
SHOPPING
Canned Coke Cocktails, A New Smithey Skillet and the M2 Macbook Pro

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola make it official, Smithey’s new No. 11 Deep Skillet drops and Apple ushers in the M2 era.
HOME & GARDEN
We Found America’s Chillest Hotel at the End of the World

I left my balcony door open both nights at Marram Montauk last week, with only a screen and a shade separating my room from the roar of the surf. If there’s a better white noise machine than the East End on a misty weeknight I’d love to hear it. Sleep arrived gently, like just about everything else at the monastic, four-star retreat, which recently reopened its doors for the 2022 season after some light renovations.
MONTAUK, NY
