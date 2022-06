First came the mega-hike of the Bondi to Manly coastal walk, an 80km trail linking several existing paths along some of Sydney’s most popular waterside stretches. However, now there’s a new big walk coming for Bondi to Manly’s gig. A 91km pathway tracing Sydney’s waterfronts between the Sydney Opera House and Parramatta Park is set to become the longest continuous walking trail in the city. The $60-million project is expected to be officially announced when the state government unveils its next budget.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO