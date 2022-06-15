ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Imani Perry to speak at Juneteenth event at The Bardavon

wamc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Poughkeepsie Public Library District and The Bardavon are presenting a Juneteenth event at the...

www.wamc.org

Hudson Valley Post

City of Poughkeepsie Announces Multiple Juneteenth Celebration Events

This Sunday, June 19th is Juneteenth, which is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement, and emphasis on reflection and rejoicing. Its growing popularity signifies a major shift in the culture, highlighting the level of maturity and dignity that has been long over due in America. Frankly, I didn't learn what Juneteenth was until high school. The holiday strives to bring people together of all races, nationalities, and religions to truthfully acknowledge a period in our history that shaped and continues to influence our society today.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster County officially celebrates Juneteenth for first time

KINGSTON – Juneteenth is a federal and state holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the US and African American emancipation and freedom. In Ulster County, the holiday is being celebrated for the first time, this year on Monday, June 20. “The last federal holiday to be added in...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Besides Samuel Morse, Who Else Lived at the Locust Grove Estate?

Growing up in Poughkeepsie, I would constantly pass the Locust Grove estate. I have been there for holiday events, field trips, and more. Besides being called Locust Grove, I hear it also referred to as the "Samuel Morse House." Though his time at the estate was impactful, what if I told you he spent some of the least amounts of time on the property? Locust Grove has seen many residents over the years, and many more important than you may realize.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
RESTAURANTS
adafruit.com

Juneteenth Events at NYC Parks

Get outside and celebrate Juneteenth across Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island!. Join us and our partners and friends in celebrating Juneteenth at concerts, workshops, Urban Park Ranger tours, and other celebrations at parks across New York City!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Best-Ever Lobster Available in the Hudson Valley this Weekend

Planning a trip to Maine anytime soon? No? Well, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some delicious Maine Lobster. In fact, this weekend, here in the Hudson Valley, you’ll have a couple of chances to get world famous Maine Lobster. Yum! Sounds delicious, right?. Cousins Maine Lobster...
hudsonvalleyone.com

Music in the Parks, Movies under the Stars return to Kingston

Music in the Parks and Movies under the Stars will return in 2022. The City of Kingston’s popular outdoor summer entertainment series returns with events featuring established and emerging local performers. For two special events, the concerts will be paired with Movies under the Stars for a double-header of family entertainment. All events are free and open to the public.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Break This Law Every Single Day

I'm not from this state but I've officially been a New York resident for about 5 years now. If there's one thing I have learned during my time in New York it is that the drivers are are of a different breed. I am originally from the Midwest and the stereotype for New Yorkers is that we're rude and always in a hurry to get somewhere. I will say that I've met my share of rude people here but I wouldn't say there aren't more than anywhere else I have lived. The second part is true though. New Yorkers generally seem to be in a hurry. That observation is not just limited to New York City. I've noticed the need for speed in the Capital Region as well as here in the Hudson Valley. Everything moves faster here. Speed and efficiency is great for service at a restaurant but when it is on the roadways it can cause some issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

End of an Era: Fishkill, NY Area Bar Sold

Owners of a popular Fishkill area bar have sold the business after a successful 15-year run. If you're having a discussion about popular biker bars in the Hudson Valley, in particular Dutchess County, you most definitely will hear the name Fast Eddie's come up. Fast Eddie's has been a Fishkill, NY institution for the biker community since 2008. Eddie and Moi LaBounty have been a fixture in the community since the opening of the popular spot at 50 Elm St. Always giving back, the LaBounty's have always been known for their generosity, hosting annual charity events each year at the bar, and donating all proceeds to worthwhile causes.
FISHKILL, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

City Fails to Illuminate Dr. King Monument

NEWBURGH – It wasn’t that long ago when the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument on MLK Blvd. was touted as the only such monument from Montreal, Canada to Atlanta, Georgia. Many of Newburgh’s proud citizens showed up for the dedication. A year or so went...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Interactive Map Shows Hudson Valley Internet ‘Dead Zones’

If you're searching for a home or just want to snoop on your neighbors, a new map shows you how much Internet is available at any Hudson Valley address. Governor Hochul unveiled a "first-of-its-kind" database of the state's broadband infrastructure. You may remember receiving a survey about the quality of your Internet service. Responses from tens of thousands of New Yorkers coupled with data received from the states' Internet service providers pinpoint where broadband service is available and where residents are still surfing the web like it's 1995.
HUDSON, NY

