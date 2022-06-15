ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham monitoring Gareth Bale’s situation but not the only Premier League club considering free transfer swoop

By Dylan Terry
TOTTENHAM are reportedly monitoring Gareth Bale's situation over a potential third spell at the club.

But the Welshman is also attracting interest from other Premier League clubs as he assesses his options during the summer window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7b5j_0gBb6U2o00
Bale has not confirmed where he will play his football next season Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NzVg_0gBb6U2o00
He broke through as a world class player during his first spell at Spurs Credit: AFP

Bale, 32, is a free agent after his Real Madrid contract expired at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

He has been linked with a return to Wales to join Championship side Cardiff, as well as a third spell with Spurs.

The five-time Champions League winner arrived at White Hart Lane in 2007 and went on to have an incredibly fruitful six-year stint with the club.

He then left for Real Madrid in 2013 for what was at the time a world record transfer fee.

But when he stopped receiving game time at the Bernabeu, the forward came back to Tottenham for a season-long loan in 2020.

According to the BBC, Spurs have cooled their interest in recruiting him again, although director of football Fabio Paratici is still thought to be monitoring him.

And there are other Premier League teams who are being linked with Bale's services.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are both muted as potential destinations for the ex-Southampton man.

And newly-promoted outfit Nottingham Forest are also keeping tabs on him with Welsh coach Steve Cooper at the helm.

Speaking earlier this month about his future, Bale ruled out a move to Getafe and said: “I want to be playing going into the World Cup to be as fit as I can. Once I play regular football my body will get more robust and better.

“It’s very difficult when you’re in and out of a team. I need to play games and I’ll be good to go.

“I’m obviously not doing football for the money. I want to be playing to get that fitness for the competition and to help the club I’m at.

“Whoever I go to it'll be a win-win because I'll be playing, hopefully playing well and getting myself ready for the World Cup.”

