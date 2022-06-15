Police capture final 2 inmates who cut hole in roof to escape from Missouri jail

June 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Missouri say they have captured the last two escaped fugitives who busted out of jail a couple weeks ago by punching a hole in the roof and riding a stolen truck to freedom.

Three inmates -- Christopher Blevins, Lance Stephens and Matthew Crawford -- escaped from the Barry County Jail on June 3 by cutting a hole in the roof, which led to an unmonitored storage area.

After leaving the prison grounds, officials say the trio stole a farm truck and disappeared. Blevins was captured after a few days in Wyoming, but the other two eluded capture until this week.

Crawford was picked up on Monday while hiding in a shed in Springfield, Mo., and Stephens was captured in San Antonio late Tuesday, authorities said.

While Stephens and Crawford were still on the run, investigators said that the inmates had stolen a farm truck on the night of the escape. It was later found in Kansas. From there, officials said, it appears the men went their separate ways.

Before the jailbreak, Stephens was being held on drug and gun charges. Crawford was facing charges of theft and Blevins was also being detained on a weapons charge.