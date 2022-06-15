ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Restaurant Serves The Best Sushi In Chicago

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

For a sushi restaurant to be considered the best in the entire state , it must offer exceptional service, an abundant menu, and something unique that no other sushi restaurant in the state brings to the table. The best sushi restaurant in Chicago offers this, and so much more.

According to a list compiled by Love Food , the best sushi in all of Chicago can be found at KAI ZAN located on West Chicago Avenue. KAI ZAN offers customers the option of letting the chef choose exactly what they are ordering, twin chefs in this case. This is a specific Japanese dinging technique referred to as omakase. Their menu features endless options ranging from an 'Angry Crab' roll to a scallop roll with salmon finished with a homemade glaze.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best place to order sushi in the state :

"KAI ZAN owners Melvin and Carlo Vizconde are known as the "sushi twins" as they've got more than 15 years of practice whipping up traditional yet imaginative Japanese food. There's an omakase option, which places your choices in the capable hands of the chefs, or the hot KAI ZAN favourites, including the "Angry Crab" – spicy crab wrapped in tuna and finished with a tempura crunch – and Orange Rush – scallops wrapped in salmon and seared with a citrus glaze."

For more information regarding the best sushi in each state visit HERE .

Eater

Why a Chicago Restaurant Is Taking Their Most Popular Dish Off the Menu

We often presume to understand restaurant economics because we know what a chicken breast costs at the supermarket. “I could make this dish at home for $5,” goes the refrain. Could we? Here, Eater looks at all the costs in a popular restaurant dish to see what goes into it, and how much profit comes out.
