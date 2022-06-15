ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Big Sewickley Creek plan pits drilling company against watershed defenders

By Chrissy Suttles, Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
ECONOMY — State environmental regulators are still reviewing a natural gas driller’s latest proposal to drain water from Big Sewickley Creek in Beaver County.

PennEnergy Resources earlier this year filed an amended request to drain 1.5 million gallons per day from the creek for drilling operations in nearby Economy – half the amount of its original request of 3 million gallons a day.

Rather than pull from the broader Ohio River, PennEnergy representatives said they hope to reduce area truck traffic by transporting water from the Big Sewickley to a nearby well pad by way of a temporary above-ground waterline.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection in October 2021 denied the company’s request to remove 3 million gallons daily from the creek, telling operators their application failed to adequately demonstrate the plan won’t adversely impact public natural resources.

On May 17, the DEP issued PennEnergy a deficiency notice related to its latest request, giving the company until July 16 to show the water retrievals will be “conducted in a manner that protects instream flows and limits any adverse impacts during periods of low flow.”

Because the withdrawal request is greater than 10% (the company said it would limit withdrawals to 11%) of the creek’s average daily flow, PennEnergy “needs to justify that a withdrawal of this magnitude is protective of instream flows and not only low flows,” the DEP said in its notice.

Company officials said the retrievals would be “intermittent in nature,” used for a period of one to two months, followed by several months of inactivity. The intake system would be removed from the waterway when not in use, PennEnergy said, and retrieval would slow or stop during periods of low water levels. The company maintains its commitment to the safe and responsible development of natural gas.

Members of the Big Sewickley Creek Watershed Association and state Rep. Rob Matzie, D-16, Ambridge, have publicly opposed the plan, urging DEP officials to deny the permits.

In a second letter sent to DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell, Matzie in April shared his ongoing concerns about lasting environmental damage and the loss of recreation.

The Ohio River tributary has provided generations of quality recreation, he said, and the creek exhibits dangerously low water levels at certain spots in the summer months. If flow is further reduced, Matzie said it may permanently hinder trout stocking, swimming and local tourism.

“When I wrote to you in July of last year, I listed a variety of reasons why this is a bad idea,” Matzie wrote. “Nothing contained in the new application changes that; fishing will still be impacted, wildlife species will still be threatened, and summer drought conditions will still be exacerbated. In most cases, I believe we can have a strong, diverse energy portfolio and maintain a clean, healthy environment. But not in this case.”

The Big Sewickley Creek Watershed Association and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission both recommended PennEnergy find a different source of water – the Big Sewickley Creek Watershed is home to rare species of plants, birds and fish, including the threatened Southern Redbelly Dace.

The watershed spans 30 square miles and 12 municipalities, including New Sewickley Township, Harmony Township and Ambridge.

