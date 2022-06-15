ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Three Animated ‘Avatar’ Films In Works From Paramount, Nickelodeon; Lauren Montgomery To Direct The First

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1iVZ_0gBb6F3900

Click here to read the full article.

Paramount and Nickelodeon have announced that three new animated Avatar films are in development under the latter’s Avatar Studios banner. Lauren Montgomery ( Avatar: The Last Airbender ) is attached to direct the untitled first installment.

Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, who created the franchise-launching series Avatar: The Last Airbender for Nickelodeon, will produce alongside that show’s EP, Eric Coleman. Paramount Animations’s and Nickelodeon Animation ’s EVP of Movies and Global Franchises, Latifa Ouaou, will oversee development on the first film, alongside Jason McConnell, who serves as Vice President of Animation at Nickelodeon Animation & Paramount Animation .

Montgomery is a veteran director, producer and storyboard artist who served in the latter capacity on the original Avatar series. Additional credits on the directing side include Voltron: Legendary Defender , Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated and Young Justice .

“As original creators Mike and Bryan expand the Avatar universe with us, we’re keeping it all in the family with Lauren bringing the same kind of expert, beautiful work she did on the original series to her new directing duties on the forthcoming theatrical,” said Ramsey Naito, who serves as President of Animation & Development at Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation.

Airing for three seasons between 2005 and 2008, Avatar: The Last Airbender followed Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), a young boy reawakening in a war-torn world of elemental magic to undertake a dangerous mystic quest—thereby fulfilling his destiny as the Avatar, and bringing peace to the world. Nickelodeon followed up that hugely popular series with sequel The Legend of Korra , which aired for four seasons between 2012 and 2014. In the years since, the multimedia franchise has continued to expand with a 2010 live-action feature starring Dev Patel, which M. Night Shyamalan directed, as well as assorted comics, books, video games and home media releases. A live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series is currently in the works at Netflix, albeit without the involvement of Konietzko and DiMartino.

Avatar Studios is a division of Nickelodeon Animation announced back in February of last year, which was designed to create original content spanning animated series and movies based on the beloved world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra , for platforms including Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, as well as third-party platforms and theaters. DiMartino and Konietzko run the studio as co-chief creative officers and report to Naito.

Up next for Paramount Animation is Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank , which is set for release on July 15. Other upcoming titles include a new animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pic (8/24/23), Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (10/13/23), The Tiger’s Apprentice (12/20/23), an untitled, animated Transformers movie (7/19/24) and an untitled Smurfs animated musical (12/20/24).

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Tyler Sanders Dies: ‘Just Like Magic: Mystery City’ Star Who Guested On ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Was 18

Click here to read the full article. Tyler Sanders, who starred on the Amazon spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City and guest-starred on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie, died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 18. His agent Pedro Tapia confirmed the news but did not provide details. He added that Sanders’ death is under investigation. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Tapia said. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Will Forte To Star In ‘Bodkin’ Drama Series At Netflix From The Obamas’ Higher Ground & Wiip

Click here to read the full article. Will Forte is set to star in Netflix’s Bodkin (w/t), from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground productions, and wiip. Bodkin (w/t) is Higher Ground’s first scripted drama series at Netflix under the company’s overall deal with the streamer. Siobhan Cullen (The Dry), Robyn Cara (Trying), David Wilmot (Station Eleven) and Chris Walley (The Last Voyage of the Demeter) also feature in the seven-episode, darkly comedic thriller, which begins production in Ireland next week. Created by Jez Scharf (Mister Biscuits, The UnDream), Bodkin (wt) is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of...
NFL
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dev Patel
Person
Bryan Konietzko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Animated Film#Avatar Studios#Paramount Animations#Nickelodeon Animation#Voltron#Animation Development#Airbender
Deadline

Netflix Director Of UK Scripted Series Chris Sussman To Exit; Exec Was Behind Harlan Coben Series ‘Stay Close’ & Rowan Atkinson’s ‘Man Vs Bee’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Chris Sussman, Netflix’s Director of UK Scripted Series, is leaving the streamer, Deadline has learned. The former BBC exec has resigned from Anne Mensah’s lean UK commissioning team to spend more time with his family, we understand. His final day is July 8. During his two-and-a-half year spell, the well liked exec was behind the likes of Harlan Coben’s Stay Close, from It’s A Sin producer Red Production Company, and Man Vs Bee, the slapstick comedy launching next week in which Rowan Atkinson plays a man who destroys a luxury home while housesitting due to a troublesome bee. As Deadline...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Samuel L. Jackson On His 10-Year Quest To Bring ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’ To Apple TV+

Click here to read the full article. The eyepatch may be gone, but Samuel L. Jackson is still playing the hero. In The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Jackson—best known for playing the one-eyed Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—plays a reclusive old man with dementia who is given a miracle drug to help him remember his past. Though the cure is only temporary, Ptolemy uses the brief respite from his impairment to investigate the death of his nephew Reggie. Here, the actor explains how it took so long to adapt the popular Walter Mosley book of the same name into...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Blonde’ First Look Teaser: Ana de Armas Transforms Into Icon Marilyn Monroe In Netflix Film

Click here to read the full article. Netflix just dropped the first look at Blonde, and what an uncanny look it is. In this new teaser trailer for the Andrew Dominik-directed film starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, the  Hollywood icon is initially depicted as a tearful bundle of nerves, praying that some mysterious “she” won’t abandon her. As her make-up is applied and Monroe transforms into a smiling, radiant star, we realize exactly who she’s has been waiting for. Dominik wrote and directed Blonde based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, and the film blends fact and fiction...
NFL
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Alonzo Bodden Calls Will Smith’s Oscars Slap “The Ultimate Outlier Situation” – Tribeca Festival

Click here to read the full article. Almost three months after the Oscars, Will Smith’s on-stage slap of Chris Rock continues to spark a discussion. Asked what the Oscar smack means for the future safety of comedians during a panel Thursday at Tribeca Festival, Alonzo Bodden said he isn’t worried. “I’m not going to get slapped on stage,” he said. “That (Will Smith slap) is the ultimate outlier situation. At the comedy clubs, we are still talking and still doing comedy, so nobody is going to a club and worried about that happening.” Meanwhile, comedian-host-director W. Kamau Bell claimed a Black Carrot Top...
NFL
Deadline

‘Wendy Williams Show’ Airs Final Episode With Tributes, But No Wendy Williams

Click here to read the full article. “Today is the final episode of The Wendy Williams Show,” guest host Sherri Shepherd told viewers of the syndicated talker on Friday. It was announced in February that a similar show hosted by Shepherd, also produced-distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, will inherit the Fox O&O time slots of Wendy this fall. Shepherd said it was an “honor and privilege” to be among the show’s roster of guest hosts after Williams was sidelined with health issues for the entire season. Williams herself did not appear on the final episode. A montage of highlights from her 13-year run...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

No Rap Return: Lil Wayne Forced To Cancel Comeback Gig After UK Authorities Deny Entry

Click here to read the full article. There’ll be no English Strawberries for Lil Wayne this weekend, after border authorities denied entry to the UK for the American rapper. Lil Wayne was due to give his first performance in the country for several years on Saturday at the Strawberries and Creem Festival in Cambrige, but his application for entry has been refused. Ludacris will now replace him on stage. In a statement on their website, festival organizers said: “Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform...
NFL
Deadline

Emmy Contender ‘Wolfgang’ Reveals How Wolfgang Puck Survived Nightmarish Childhood To Become Superstar Chef

Click here to read the full article. On a recent Sunday morning, lines to get into Spago Beverly Hills ran around the block, from Canon Drive onto Clifton Way. Crowds at a Wolfgang Puck restaurant aren’t unusual – in fact, they’re commonplace – but this was an unusual occasion: an opportunity to hear from the chef about the Emmy-contending documentary Wolfgang, directed by David Gelb, and the tantalizing prospect of sampling Spago cuisine. Before almond-encrusted salmon, wienerschnitzel, succotash, creamy mashed potatoes and other savory dishes were served, Puck spoke of his decision to open up for the Disney+ documentary. He said...
NFL
Deadline

Ginni Thomas Says She “Can’t Wait” To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee After She Is Served With Letter Requesting Interview

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, conservative political activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was served with an official letter yesterday from the Congressional Committee Investigating January 6 requesting an interview, according to MSNBC. A reported copy of the letter posted online says, “The Select Committee has obtained evidence that [Trump lawyer] John Eastman worked to develop alternate slates of electors to stop the electoral count on January 6…The Select Committee has obtained evidence that you had certain communications with John Eastman during this time period. We believe you may have information regarding John Eastman’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Easily Tops Nielsen Weekly Chart; May Streaming Hit Another Record Share Of Total Viewing, Nielsen Says

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s original series take on popular author Michael Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer (previously the basis of a Matthew McConaughey feature) posted a dominant win on the U.S. streaming chart for the week of May 16-22. The 10-episode show cruised past Ozark, collecting 1.85 billion minutes of viewing. Fully one-third of Lincoln‘s viewership came from adults older than 65. At the same time it released the weekly chart, Nielsen also put out its monthly edition of The Gauge, indicating the continued march of streaming as a percentage of overall viewing via a TV screen. Streaming set...
NFL
Deadline

Zaslav’s First Movie Crisis: What To Do With Ezra Miller, The Erratic Star Of Warner Bros’ $200M ‘Flash’ Franchise Launch

Click here to read the full article. Even though it isn’t on the Warner Bros release calendar until June 23, 2023, The Flash is becoming Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s first movie crisis, because of the escalating coverage of incidents of volatile and odd behavior involving the film’s star, Ezra Miller. Zaslav has made clear his desire to grow the DC Universe to MCU scale and has all the ingredients of a first foot forward in The Flash, including the return of Michael Keaton as Batman along with a reprise by Ben Affleck, a $200 million budget and a hot...
NFL
Digital Trends

The best Disney movies on Disney+ (June 2022)

Consider this: If Disney had never purchased Lucasfilm, Marvel, or 20th Century Fox, it would still be an entertainment juggernaut thanks to its own original animated films and live-action movies. When combined with Pixar’s groundbreaking animated lineup, Disney+ has a stacked library of films for fans of all ages. You don’t even need to buy any more Blu-rays or DVDs to round out your Disney collection. What you could use is a bit of curation, because not even Disney films are immune from the occasional stinker. That’s why we constantly monitor the site in order to update our list of the best Disney movies on Disney+ right now. If you stick with our list, you’ll always find a winner.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

93K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy