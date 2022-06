Almost half of workers have been forced to borrow money from banks, payday lenders or family and friends to make ends meet during the past six months, a new study reveals.A survey of more than 2,300 workers also found that only one in three said they can afford necessities, while almost two thirds said the rise in energy costs was forcing them to spend less on basic food items or other essentials.Members of the GMB union who took part in the survey said they could not afford to have the heating on and feed their families, and some said they...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO