Party in the Park in Auburn this Friday includes Free Concert

In a Friday afternoon meeting, the State Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to rename a day-use area in the Folsom Lake Recreation Area from Negro Bar to "Black Miners Bar" in a temporary move before an official name change happens. The call to have this popular rec area undergo a name change is not new, but this is the first point of action by the commission to moving towards a name change after years of calls to do so. The commission says they are going to temporarily change the name while they start the process to find a new name for the area, which could take up to a year. Following this vote, research will be conducted to find a better suited name for the area.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO