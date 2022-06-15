Father’s Day themed donuts available at Duck Donuts

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WFXR) — Looking for that perfect gift for the dad in your life? Why not lean to his sweet tooth side?

Duck Donuts is celebrating Father’s Day with the Dad Box, including 12 dad-approved donut combinations.

Bacon in the Sun: Maple icing with chopped bacon and salted caramel drizzle

Peanut Butter Paradise: Peanut butter icing with chocolate drizzle

Blueberry Pancake: Blueberry icing with maple drizzle and powdered sugar

You can get your hands on these father-themed donuts at Duck Donuts locations through Sunday, June 19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.