Father’s Day themed donuts available at Duck Donuts
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WFXR) — Looking for that perfect gift for the dad in your life? Why not lean to his sweet tooth side?
Duck Donuts is celebrating Father's Day with the Dad Box, including 12 dad-approved donut combinations.
- Bacon in the Sun: Maple icing with chopped bacon and salted caramel drizzle
- Peanut Butter Paradise: Peanut butter icing with chocolate drizzle
- Blueberry Pancake: Blueberry icing with maple drizzle and powdered sugar
