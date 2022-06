Robert Oral “Bob” “Hooks” Hardman, 93, of Bridgeport, passed away June 9. He was born April 4, 1929 in Glenville to the late Otis O. and Aulda Ellyson Hardman. Bob was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Peggy Ann Wiant Hardman, two sisters, Lucille Meadows and Betty Conley, and his grandson Robert O. Hardman, III.

