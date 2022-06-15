ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More heat and little rain in sight for North Texas to top off June

By Jeff Ray
 3 days ago

More triple digit temperatures ahead for North Texas next week 02:24

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) And it all started out with such promise.

DFW Airport recorded rain the first three days of June including a whopping 2.15" rain on June 1. That was the biggest one-day rain at DFW in almost two years. Those first three days of meteorological summer -- astronomical summer starts June 21, the Summer Solstice -- was the fourth wettest start to summer in our 123-year weather history

Since then? Nada.

Our dry spell isn't the only story; we are currently in the midst of a heat wave. Today marks seven days in a row of above normal temperatures.

In fact, that record of 103° last Saturday, our 1st 100° day of the year, is of note. Only two times in the DFW weather record has there been a hotter day earlier in the season .

The outlook in the immediate future is for more heat and little to no rain. Here is the WPC QPF outlook for the next seven days:

The outlooks for the next week and the week beyond call for good chances of below-normal rainfall for our area. So basically, the outlook for the rest of the month is for very little rain. And it was looking so good there at the very beginning…

