SMITHFIELD, Pa. — While it may not look like it now, the campsites at Camp Out Mt. Nebo near East Stroudsburg are booking up fast. "Our season is booking up already, and we see the booking increasing as we go further into the summer already. It's pretty crazy. For our first season, it's pretty good," said owner Steven Louden.

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO