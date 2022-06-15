ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MDOT needs public’s input on electric vehicle charging infrastructure

By Flora Dedeaux
WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is currently developing an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, which will ensure that both locals and visitors have access to Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. The goal of the project is to provide better connectivity between rural and urban...

WLOX

COVID-19 numbers on the rise throughout Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New COVID-19 cases reached 1,100 Wednesday in Mississippi for the first time since mid-February. Dr. Jimmy Dimitriades is now warning his patients to take this latest spike seriously. “Keep watching,” Dr. Dimitriades said. “It is a little concerning that it has gone up, and we expect...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

State supervisors discuss strategies for responding to active shooters

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - From mental health to staffing issues and the death of a fellow officer - it's all on the agenda at the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police. Police chiefs met at the Golden Nugget for training courses, but they are working to improve issues plaguing departments statewide.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Police chiefs meet to discuss issues all departments are facing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - From mental health to staffing issues and the death of a fellow officer - it’s all on the agenda at the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police. Police chiefs met at the Golden Nugget for training courses, but they are working to improve issues plaguing departments statewide.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Feeding the Gulf Coast kicks off Summer Meals Program

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Summer break is in full swing. But during the months away from the classroom, students are still in need of meals. The non-profit Feeding the Gulf Coast Mississippi is picking up the slack, working to make sure all children are fed. “We’re commemorating the start of...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Mississippi's Day of Service happening this Saturday

The Gaston Point community demands change as there is an uptick in violence. 505 positive cases already reported a little more than halfway through the month of June.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves will host cleanup effort for Mississippi Serves

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has signed a proclamation making Saturday a Statewide Day of Service in Mississippi. First Lady Elee Reeves is teaming up with Miss Mississippi Holly Brand and the Miss Mississippi Candidates to host a cleanup effort in Vicksburg. We talked with the First Lady at the Governor’s mansion about the importance of giving back and Mississippi Serves.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Singing River shares energy-saving tips during high heat

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As summer officially sets in, Mississippians everywhere are experiencing the all-too-familiar blistering heat that comes along with it. With the state being riddled with heat-advisories across the board, it can make saving energy significantly more difficult for those experiencing the heat. However, Singing River Electric has a few tips to keep homes cool while still being energy-efficient:
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

How to stay safe in the blistering heat

The Alzheimer's Association Mississippi Chapter will host their 2022 Caregiver Conference to offer support to caregivers and educate everyone about the devastating disease. Executive Director for the Mississippi Chapter Chad Polk and Program Manager Kristen White tell us more. A look at the process for getting medical marijuana cards in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Sarah Palin among those advancing in Alaska US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross have advanced to the August special election for the state’s only U.S. House seat. Palin, Begich and Gross, an orthopedic surgeon, were among 48 candidates in last Saturday’s special primary for...
ALASKA STATE
WLOX

Katelyn Perry eyes Miss Mississippi 2022 Pageant

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Living the dream, one pageant at a time. Gulfport’s Katelyn Perry is getting ready to take a shot at the Miss Mississippi title next week in Vicksburg. “The goal is always go and do the best I can, but a few extra scholarship dollars and...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Fitness industry myths with best-selling author Dr. John Jaquish

The team got numerous water and rest breaks between each set of sprints. Stayvia Hood's loved ones speak out about the devastating loss. Feeding the Gulf Coast kicks off Summer Meals Program.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

Today's heat index is expected to top 108 degrees heading into this afternoon. Plan on more of the same heat tomorrow too. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Today will be even hotter than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There is a heat advisory in effect until 7 PM this evening. Heat index values could be as high as 112°. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms today. Not everyone in South Mississippi will see rain today. But, those who do will get a brief reprieve from the sweltering heat. If you’re working outdoors today or spending long amounts of time outdoors today, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, so you don’t suffer from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Tonight will be muggy and warm like it has been the past several nights. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with limited rainfall. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s once again with a heat index up tp 112°. Saturday will be another hot day with dangerous heat index values, but we are seeing a higher chance for rain now on Saturday afternoon and evening. Still, everyone is not expected to see rain, but we will be watching for some showers and storms.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Near record highs today; a few strong storms possible late afternoon

Today's heat index is expected to top 108 degrees heading into this afternoon. Plan on more of the same heat tomorrow too.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

D’Iberville family reviews pictures to cope with accidental shooting

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Anthony Anderson, a father of seven, will now have to spend Father’s Day with one child missing, Stayvia Hood. Authorities say Wednesday night at the Landmark Apartments in D’Iberville, a gun accidentally went off while a tenant was putting it away. The bullet went through the wall, claiming the life of Hood and her unborn child.
D'IBERVILLE, MS

