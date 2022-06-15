ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Man looks up victim’s skirt, exposes himself inside Florida grocery store

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pB8eI_0gBb1Jl600
Photo: Getty Images

Cape Coral, FL - Authorities are looking for a man accused of looking up a victim’s skirt and exposing himself inside of a South Florida grocery store.

Cape Coral police were dispatched to the Publix on Hancock Bridge Parkway around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the victim, they were shopping when a man approached them and looked up their skirt.

After violating the victim, the suspect is accused of exposing himself while “remarking how much he liked how (the) victim looked.”

The man ran off before officers arrived.

Police are hoping security footage will help them identify and track down the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday’s assault is encouraged to call SWFL CrimeStoppers or 1-800-780-TIPS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Two men accused of breaking into a Cape Coral home through lanai

Neighbors who live along Cape Coral Parkway called the police after they saw two men break into a home through a lanai. When officers arrived the men were still inside. Adam Wright, a neighbor said, “Cops are here for protection being that they have quick response time is reassuring, for sure.”
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples man arrested for battering teen at movie theater

A 41-year-old Naples man was arrested on Friday after authorities say he battered a 15-year-old at a movie theater. According to an arrest report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Carl Pukin was leaving the Towne Center 6 theater on June 10 when the teen bumped into his child.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of assaulting girl after Snapchat meetup denied in Cape Coral

A 19-year-old North Fort Myers man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he showed up at the home of someone he met on Snapchat demanding to enter. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Gunyel Carmelo Torres met a girl on Snapchat and began talking to her and asked if he could go over her Cape Coral home.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New report on Cape Coral officers in Jeremiah Ballam Jr. death

An internal affairs investigation said police made mistake after mistake in March when they came across 22-year-old Jeremiah Ballam Jr. drunk on the street. Ballam Jr. was last seen leaving Backstreets bar around 3:30 a.m. on March 15 and was later found dead in a Cape Coral canal. His father,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Worker dies at granite business in Cape Coral

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a worker’s death at a granite business in Cape Coral. Details of the incident were not released but OSHA described it as a “tragic incident.”. Cape Coral police were called to Ideas Granite Design at 1138 Pondella Road on Friday...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skirt
WINKNEWS.com

2 suspects accused of breaking into cars wanted by FMPD

A male and female were caught breaking into someone’s car and stealing parts on 4245 Evans Ave. on June 14 around 8:30 a.m. The male opened the passenger side door of the car through the window after he popped the hood of the car and started rummaging through the engine, according to Fort Myers police.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
WINKNEWS.com

Man detained under Baker Act at Immokalee Road Walmart near I-75

A man was detained at a Collier County Walmart off Immokalee Road Thursday morning. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5420 Juliet Blvd. around 10:30 a.m. A person was taken into custody under Baker...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Vehicle burglars do over $50K in damage at Cape Coral business

Cape Coral police are looking for unidentified vehicle burglars responsible for over $50,000 in damage done over the weekend to four vehicles belonging to a home repair business. According to the Cape Coral Police Department’s incident report, an officer went to Home Damage Doctor, located at 1009 NE 8th St.,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mother reunited with missing locket containing daughter’s ashes

Years after she lost her locket, Cathy Hamilton has it back. A WINK News viewer found the piece of jewelry near a Lehigh Acres gas station and decided to try to find its rightful owner. It’s what is inside the locket that is priceless for Hamilton. “My younger daughter...
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy