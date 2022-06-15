Man looks up victim’s skirt, exposes himself inside Florida grocery store

Photo: Getty Images

Cape Coral, FL - Authorities are looking for a man accused of looking up a victim’s skirt and exposing himself inside of a South Florida grocery store.

Cape Coral police were dispatched to the Publix on Hancock Bridge Parkway around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the victim, they were shopping when a man approached them and looked up their skirt.

After violating the victim, the suspect is accused of exposing himself while “remarking how much he liked how (the) victim looked.”

The man ran off before officers arrived.

Police are hoping security footage will help them identify and track down the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday’s assault is encouraged to call SWFL CrimeStoppers or 1-800-780-TIPS.