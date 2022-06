Pittsburgh’s Strip District is getting a new sandwich shop. The city’s first PrimoHoagies site is set to open in the Terminal Building on Smallman Street on Thursday. The first 100 customers in line after a 9:45 a.m. ribbon cutting can get a free Primo-sized hoagie. After that, customers in the rewards program can get Primo-sized hoagies for $6.99 during opening day.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO