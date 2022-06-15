Boys Volleyball: Hartley graduate Molly Shonk named coach of Watterson Eagles

When boys volleyball begins its first season in 2023 as an OHSAA-sanctioned emerging sport, Watterson will have a new coach.

Molly Shonk, a 2013 Hartley graduate who has been an assistant with the Eagles the last two seasons, has been promoted to take over after Ryan Thompson recently stepped down.

Watterson went 59-54 in five seasons under Thompson, including finishing as a Division II regional runner-up in 2018 and going 17-10 and earning a state runner-up finish in 2019.

The Eagles went 6-13 this season.

Shonk was an outside hitter for the Hartley girls team when it won the Division II state title in 2011 as well as in 2012 when it was a district runner-up. She was district co-Player of the Year as a senior.

Shonk then played from 2013-14 at Georgia State and 2015-16 at Lourdes, earning third-team NAIA all-America honors in 2016. She also played sand volleyball at Florida International as a graduate student in 2017.

“Molly had a very successful high school career at Hartley, as well as in college,” athletics director Doug Etgen said. “Her knowledge of the game as well as her organization and professionalism is apparent and positions our program well for the future.”

