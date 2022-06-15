How Tiger Woods changed golf — and didn’t

Tiger Woods isn’t playing in this week’s U.S. Open at Brookline Country Club outside Boston, his battered right leg at the moment unable to withstand the rigors of major championship golf. But that doesn’t mean his presence won’t be seen and felt, in ways big and small, all across the sport, even as he sits at home.

A quarter-century after Woods’ seminal breakthrough victory at the 1997 Masters, his effect and grip on the game remains enormous.

While Woods’ impact on golf is in many ways immeasurable, there are, however, a few that can be pinpointed. There is the entire generation of players he spawned — just one player in the top 10 of the World Ranking is above the age of 30, and that’s Rory McIlroy, who is 33 and grew up idolizing Woods. There are the tremendous riches that he has brought to the sport, his star power sending tournament purses and TV revenue to unforeseen levels. And then there is the one thing that he actually did not change: the color of the game.

Including Woods, there are only four black players (Harold Varner III, Cameron Champ, Joseph Bramlett are the others) on the PGA Tour, and there’s little sign of those demographics changing anytime soon.

So much for the most transcendent and popular figure in the history of golf opening a pipeline to what continues to be a largely white sport. Woods distancing himself from being considered a black golfer by referring to himself rather as “Cablinasian” (Caucasian, black, Native American and Asian) during a 1997 appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and almost never publicly addressing matters of race have not helped. At the same time, Woods’ charitable foundation touts having reached more than two million kids educationally and financially and supports underprivileged children with the resources to go to college.

Why does there remain, 25 years later, such a dearth of black players in the professional ranks?

“It’s tough on families that don’t have the funds to do it,” Woods said last month at the PGA Championship. “Yes, access is a tough thing, and the USGA has done an amazing job. The tour is trying to do a great job. There are other organizations that try and do amazing stuff to try to get more minority youth involved in the game and introduced. But how do you sustain that? That’s the hard part, how do you keep them in there for years at a time?

“And then you look at the pyramid effect. The more you go up, the harder the competition and the more kids are going to be dropped.”

Tiger Woods’ success has helped grow participation in golf, yet the sport has become increasingly expensive to pursue. AFP via Getty Images

But even getting started is just as big of a problem. Golf is an expensive sport; access is lacking, particularly in inner cities. And then there’s the basic math that if there are a limited number of black players to begin with, there will only be fewer the further up the competitive food chain one gets.

The problem is also more complex than that. When Woods left Augusta in 1997 with a green jacket, there was a sense he would change golf for good. He did, just not exactly like many thought.

In the year after Woods turned pro, rounds played recreationally in the US spiked by 63 million, according to Golf Datatech. TV ratings, attendance and interest in the professional game soar when Woods tees it up. For example, when Woods returned from injury in 2018, ratings for the British Open and PGA Championship jumped 38 and 69 percent from the year before , when Woods did not play. The Tour Championship, which Woods won, drew a 5.21 rating, the highest mark of the year for a non-major . It also produced one of the most indelible images in the sport’s history: Woods being swallowed up by a massive gallery as he walked up the 18th hole at East Lake.

It’s that kind of interest that has added up to more money for everyone involved.

In 1996, Tom Lehman was the PGA Tour’s leading money winner with just over $1.7 million in earnings; he was one of nine players earning seven figures. Last season, Jon Rahm topped the money list at more than $7.7 million, with 124 players earning at least $1 million. And that does not include the tens of millions of dollars of FedEx bonus dough that was paid out last season, including $15 million to the season-long points winner, Patrick Cantlay.

Tournament purses and associated revenue streams are now being stoked further by the emergence of LIV Golf as well as attempts to thwart the breakaway tour. The Saudi-backed league has a seemingly endless reservoir of cash and will spare no expense — because its existence isn’t as much about turning a profit, changing the game or somehow being more inclusive as it is about laundering the image of a country with an abhorrent human rights record . Phil Mickelson , Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau have signed nine-figure deals to join the rival faction, and dozens of others have cashed in on the guaranteed money, too. (Woods himself turned down an offer in the “high nine” figures , LIV frontman Greg Norman said.)

LIV Golf, featuring Phil Mickelson, continues the trend of increasing prize money. EPA

But when it comes to players inking huge deals, they can thank Woods.

According to one longtime agent, Woods’ effect on the game has been an “exponential multiplier” on what players in the sport can earn, on the course and off it.

“The game would have treaded along nicely [without Tiger],” the agent said. “But it wouldn’t have captured that multiplier effect. He brought along all these players — all of a sudden you had better athletes choosing golf, there was now a world of resources in terms of trainers and fitness, and players were showing their personalities and emotion.”

The effect trickled down from there. Players are more athletic, hit the ball farther and work out more than they ever have.

With Woods’ swagger — his unmatched ability, the athleticism, the fist pumps, the stare, the signature red shirts — golf also became cool.

“I started playing in the summer of ’97,” said Tony Finau, who became the first player of Tongan and Samoan descent to play on tour. Finau grew up in Rose Park, a low-income neighborhood just outside Salt Lake City, where he and most of his friends were more into basketball, until Woods came along.

“The first tournament I ever watched on TV was the Masters in ’97. That was the first time it crossed my mind that golf was cool. I didn’t look at golf as a sport. It was something rich guys played.”

Tony Finau credits Tiger Woods with helping him see the game as a sport and not just a pastime for “rich guys.” Getty Images

With Woods’ rise came a legion of followers. The result 25 years later? It is layered.

“The fields are deeper, more kids got into the game because of [Tiger] and then more kids become really good because of him,” McIlroy said. “They’re more athletic, more driven, more professional. What you see on the PGA Tour now, that’s a product of what he did…so many looked up to him as a role model and tried to follow in his footsteps, from going to the gym, to swinging the club a certain way.”

Bramlett is one of those who looked up to Woods.

The 34-year-old, whose father is black and mother is white, looked at Woods as a source of inspiration. He was also born at Stanford Hospital, later attended the university and can still vividly recall the first time he saw Woods play for the Cardinal. “I was standing on the 16th hole at Stanford’s golf course, and he had 205 yards to the green, hit 4-iron to 5 feet into a tucked right pin,” Bramlett said. “I was blown away.”

As transcendent as Woods is, Bramlett also felt there were limits to how Woods could change the tour.

“I don’t think Tiger Woods coming along and doing what he did was going to change the demographic of the PGA Tour,” he said. “He certainly got a lot more black people interested in golf — a lot of black people took up the game, playing it recreationally — but to get to this level a lot more things need to be put into place to provide people opportunity and access.

“A lot of players on tour, they were introduced to golf by their father or grandfather, so their families were already involved in the game and they understood the junior rankings, the junior tours they had to play. Golf is a different game than football and basketball, where if you play for your school, your coach puts you in touch with college coaches, you play for a college and you get noticed by NBA teams. Golf doesn’t work like that. You have to figure out what tournaments to go play to get seen as a kid, what coaches to see to work on your game. It’s a much more intricate process.”

The process has changed significantly over the years. According to the Washington Post , there were a dozen black players on the PGA Tour in 1976, the year after Woods was born. By the time he made it there, Woods was the only one, a decline in representation fueled, in part, by the proliferation of golf carts at courses around the country.

“You used to see more black people on the PGA Tour because a lot of them got into the game through caddying,” Bramlett said, “so at a very young age they got into the game.”

Joseph Bramlett acknowledges Woods’ rise hasn’t altered the sometimes difficult process golfers need to navigate to become a professional. PGA TOUR

From 1964 to 1986, five black players accounted for 23 wins on the PGA Tour. Since then, Woods and Champ, who has three career victories, are the only black players to win on tour.

Champ, whose father is biracial and mother is white, got into the game, like Bramlett, because of his family. His late grandfather, Mack, who grew up in the Jim Crow South, taught him how to play from an early age. And also like Bramlett, the 26-year-old was inspired by Woods. So much so that childhood pictures of Champ show him wearing Woods’ signature outfit of a red shirt and black pants.

“As a biracial kid, he had a massive influence on me,” Champ said. “When I watched golf on TV on the weekend, Tiger was someone who looked like me who I looked up to.”

James Hahn, a 40-year-old two-time winner on tour who was born in South Korea but raised in Northern California, has seen the racial demographics change.

Hahn grew up practicing at a public driving range that his father leased from the City of Oakland. On summer days on what was then known as Metropolitan Golf Course, Hahn would play for candy bars against a 65-year-old black man, Frank McNeal. There were other black men among the regular contingent, too, including the course’s teaching pro, Gene Mixon, the course’s general manager, Howard Ransom, and an area pimp who went by the name Chick. Now, Hahn says, you would be hard-pressed to find more than a handful of black golfers at the course, which has also become more expensive to play. Meanwhile, the Oakland Junior Golf Program and First Tee of Oakland programs dried up over the years for financial reasons, Hahn says.

In other words, while Woods has served as a beacon for so many players with the same skin color, his popularity has meant big business, too. And that has created an even wider gulf.

“He’s done so many good things for the game,” Hahn said of the 46-year-old Woods. “He’s a hero to a lot of us.

“But he created a disparity between the haves and have-nots. It’s more expensive to get into golf …to play golf now than when he won the Masters. Tiger Woods helped increase the purse size on the PGA Tour, and now guys are flying private and making millions and millions of dollars that it’s now a multi-billion dollar business. Because it’s so lucrative, you’re getting people [at the professional level] who can afford the best lessons, the best golf clubs and practice at the best facilities. Any time you have a system where there’s so much money being handed out, the people who started off with the most money are the most successful.

James Hahn notes that the financial windfalls during Tiger Woods’ era have increased the gulf between players who can afford top-notch lessons and equipment and those who cannot. Getty Images

“Take two kids in public education. Give one kid a laptop, WiFi and tutors, and he’s going to be more successful than the kid who can’t afford those things and has to go to the public library. That’s exactly what golf is. There are great organizations helping underprivileged kids get into golf, but that’s like a free public library. That’s not going to help them play on tour. Having that kid compete against the Justin Thomases of the world, that’s never going to happen. You need hundreds of thousands of dollars from age 7 through high school just to be able to compete to get a scholarship. Tiger has influenced the game to where you need more money now to compete at a higher level than when he won in ’97. It’s an unintended consequence.”

A group of alums of the First Tee youth program who are now students at historically black colleges and universities — Jakari Harris (Hampton University), Leonard Long (Morehouse College) and Elijah Royal and Joia Robertson (Fisk University) — played with McIlroy during the pro-am at last month’s Wells Fargo Championship.

The experience was amazing, each of them said. And it will be memorable for years to come. But when it comes to Woods inspiring a generation of black professional golfers, that still seems a long way off — only roughly 300 of approximately 10,000 college golfers are black, according to the NCAA.

Cameron Champ is the only black player other than Tiger Woods to win a PGA Tour event since 1986. Getty Images

Still, efforts are being made to increase opportunities.

Champ has used his platform as a player — whether it’s speaking out against racial injustice the way he did by wearing one white shoe and one black shoe in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the shootings of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake, or by giving clinics to inner-city youths, as he did during this year’s Genesis Invitational outside Los Angeles — in the hopes of diversifying the sport.

There are others doing their part, too. NBA superstar Steph Curry earlier this year launched Underrated Golf, which includes a junior golf tour with the goal of increasing participation among diverse communities, and last year he agreed to fund the Howard University golf program for six years to help it get back to Division I. Billy Horschel, who is white and came from modest means in Florida and has since won seven times on the PGA Tour, has hosted tournaments for the APGA Tour, the stated goal of which is to develop African-Americans and other minorities for careers in golf.

All of these programs help. But, as one notable agent said, “For all of the money that Tiger Woods brought into the game, the game didn’t invest in the infrastructure to provide opportunities for minorities at the same scale. We assumed [Tiger] would bring them along naturally, but it takes wide-scale cooperation, and golf has taken a fractured approach. It’s disappointing, but not surprising.”

Woods continues to have superstar status and mass appeal. But golf remains a tough game to crack and a harder one to navigate the further along a player gets, particularly for players of color and without means. Even Woods, for all his greatness from an early age, pointed out during his Hall of Fame speech this year that his parents had to take out a second mortgage on their home to fund his career before it even was a career. The cost of doing business has only skyrocketed since.

What has to change? “Everything,” Bramlett says. Progress, like the game itself, has been slow.

Yet Bramlett and others remain hopeful that there will come a day when the sport looks more like them — and more like the rest of society.

“I do think we’ll get there,” he said. “Just give us 500 more years.”